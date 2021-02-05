Jeremy Collitons’ steady reporting has given Blackhawks an equally stable work ethic

Jeremy Colliton is doing an excellent job as a Blackhawks coach this season.

Despite all the criticism and skepticism Colliton has faced over the past three years with some honest, some not, he deserves the same bluntness as he is praised.

Colliton’s gentle personality and steady reporting, emphasizing the same values ​​of a strong work ethic, responsible decisions, and a team-first mindset over and over again, may not be exciting. This Blackhawks team, which has only lost in regulation once in the past nine games and a further four times in overtime or shootout, isn’t particularly exciting either.

But Collitons’ steadfastness has made the team equally stable. And when you consider how easy they can be a container fire instead, that’s a commendable achievement.

Jeremy and the coaching staff are really building a culture here where skating and battles were won, Patrick Kane said Thursday. It doesn’t matter who is in the line-up, anyone can do that and be effective at it.

The culture is being built, and it’s nice to see it in games, especially with a team with a lot of injuries.

Thursday’s 6-4 victory over the Hurricanes serves as a perfect example of the positive impact Collitons coaching strategy can have.

The Canes thoroughly defeated the Hawks in the second period, creating 13 scoring opportunities for the Hawks-six and recovering from a 3-1 deficit with two goals eight seconds apart.

Such periods will inevitably happen to any team, but especially to a team like the Hawks. Still, during the second hiatus, Colliton’s words restored the resilient confidence that underlined the teams of his tenure.

Jeremy calmed us down well, Kane said. [It] could easily have gone the other way. He told us we played well for the past 10 minutes [of the period] and all of a sudden you don’t feel as bad as maybe.

The Hawks came back with a stronger third period, with as many scoring opportunities as the Canes in the frame (13-13) and got the bounces needed for a win.

That win gave the Hawks three out of four runs in their run against one of the NHL’s most talented rosters. The improvement since the Hawks first had such a game against a top contender in the first two games of the season against the Lightning was remarkable.

We fought well every night and gave ourselves a chance to win, said Alex DeBrincat. We took those first few games and threw them away. We knew we had it better than that. I don’t think it was a team that would beat other teams by skill, but we played the right way, worked hard, bought the system and it worked well.

Collitons’ post-game comments echoed the comments he made almost every night.

We were talking about being ruthless and being determined and being selfless and making team decisions, he said. I really have to give them a lot of credit for how they did that. That allowed us to play in games. When you have that mindset, you can compete and hang out even when you’re not at your best.

Is that quote boring? Yes, most of Colliton’s quotes are.

But does it accurately and clearly describe the traits that Colliton has successfully embedded in this team?

Does that clear, consistent reporting help in the embedding process?

And do Colliton’s other actions as a coach, such as practice drills, line-up and Ice Age management or feedback with players, generally also align with his goals?

Yes, yes and yes again.

The hawks aren’t going anywhere this season. They won’t gain much with skill, as DeBrincat admitted, and skill pays off in this competition. Their current 4-1-4 trajectory isn’t even traditionally impressive, and it will end one day.

But Colliton nonetheless does an excellent job as a coach. It’s that simple.