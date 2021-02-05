Cricket fraternity greets Joe Root: will eventually become England’s greatest hitter in all formats: Cricket fraternity greets Joe Root after hitting 128 * in Chennai Test vs India





Cricket fraternity greets Joe Root after Chennai Test ton vs India. Photo Credit: ICC | Photo credits: Twitter Essentials English Test captain Joe Root is playing his 100th Test in the Chennai-India meeting Root hit an impressive ton in its 100th test, joining many former greats in the process Carrot was greeted by the cricket fraternity who followed the trot for another hundred England Test captain Joe Root resumed where he left off in the two-game test series against Sri Lanka when he came out on the opening day of the opening test against India in Chennai, also his 100th game in white. Root was at his usual best, helping himself to his 20th ton, third in the trot. The right-handed came to bat with a score of 63-2 and sewed an impressive 200-point grandstand with opener Dominic Sibley (87) before the latter fell to the stroke of stumps on Day One. While Root continued to demonstrate his consistency at the highest level, he was lauded by the cricket fraternity for his latest feats. The right-handed took England to 263-3 after choosing to hit first. His innings have seen 14 fours and 1 six so far, with a 64.97 success rate. After the Day One play, Michael Vaughan, Wasim Jaffer, VVS Laxman, Murali Karthik and Sanjay Manjrekar Root praised Twitter on social media platform. Here are their answers: After his hundredth in his 100th Test, Root also joined former greats such as Colin Cowdrey, Javed Miandad, Ricky Ponting, Alec Stewart, Hashim Amla and the like who had previously also made their respective 100th Test memorable by hitting a triple knock. Hundred in 100th test: Colin Cowdrey v AUS 1968

Javed Miandad against IND 1989

Gordon Greenidge v ENG 1990

Alec Stewart v WI ​​2000

Inzamam against IND 2005

Ricky Ponting (2) in SA 2006

Graeme Smith v ENG 2012

Hashim Amla v SL 2017

JOE ROOT / IND 2021 After stumps, Root opened up about the playing conditions, his cramps and the match situation. He told broadcasters, “It feels good to (the leg), I got a little tight there towards the end. I need to get some fluids in and that could do overnight. Really happy with the position we are in, too bad to lose Dom (Sibley) towards the end. We need to take advantage of a strong first day. I’ve always felt it’s going to play well. It’s an unusual looking surface but it played certainly very good. “ He further warned India, saying, “To hit a hundred in my 100th Test is special, but I hope there is more to come tomorrow and it helps build a substantial first innings total.” After hitting a flat surface in Chennai first, visitors will now try to make the most of their good start and put together anything from over 500 in Chennai. Previously, Root had hit 228 and 186 in the English test run of two games in Sri Lanka in their own circumstances prior to their ongoing tour of India.







