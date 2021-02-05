Sports
Homeless teen from Fort Worth to play college football – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
A Fort Worth high school student signed an offer this week to play college football, a remarkable achievement for a homeless teenager who has never played in a single varsity game.
Leslie Adindu was 18 when he emigrated from Nigeria last year and enrolled as a junior at Arlington Heights High School.
Football is arguably the most popular sport in America.
But for Adindu it was like a foreign language at first.
“I really didn’t know about football or anything,” he said.
Coach Charles Perry asked him if he wanted to join the football team.
“The great thing about Leslie is that he has a great attitude. And he has a really good work ethic,” said Perry.
Adindu first joined the junior varsity team and learned to play.
“I haven’t really done any workout in my life, so it was a bit difficult,” he said.
Then he and his father got into an argument. His father has moved.
Adindu moved to a homeless shelter.
“The great thing about being homeless, especially the kids we have, we don’t want them to lose hope,” Perry said. In that situation you are surrounded by people who have lost hope. ‘
Adindu soon ran into another problem in the varsity team in his senior year.
By then he was 6-3 and 285 pounds.
But he turned 19.
By Texas rules, he was two weeks too old to play football in high school.
“He was clearly disappointed, the coach said. But he tried to see the big picture.”
They asked, but the state would not grant a waiver.
“They tried their best, but they couldn’t, so I just took it as it was,” said Adindu.
But his coaches got an idea.
They invited him to stay on the team even if he couldn’t actually play.
The plan – include him in test matches and push him with school scouts.
And coaches from Southwest Baptist University in Missouri noticed him and saw potential.
“I didn’t really think it was happening because most people in my situation just lose hope sometimes,” Adindu said.
The teenager, who still lives in a homeless shelter, signed a letter of intent this week.
He’s a success story, Perry said.
And a story of faith and hard work from a highly unlikely recruit to college football.
‘Don’t give up, really, Adindu said. Most people would have given up. Just don’t give up. Do your best and leave the rest to God. ‘
Adindu said he plans to study law or business in college.
