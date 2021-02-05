Winning Tips for ESPN’s’ Tennis Major Pick’em

Welcome to ESPN’s tennis match for the Australian Open: Tennis Major Pick’em: Melbourne!

What is it? It’s a free-to-play game, taking a few minutes to answer a series of questions related to the upcoming Australian Open tennis Grand Slam event, which starts Monday, February 8th and ends Sunday, February 21st. You can play against your friends, family and colleagues, while also trying to climb the general leaderboard for a chance win $ 1,000.

Below are the 12 questions you need to answer to participate, and I’ve put together ESPN statistics and information to give you some information to help you in your decision-making process.

Good luck!

Who will win the men’s singles championship?

Djokovic has won the past two Australian Open championships and eight overall. Since 2006, his record in the event is 75-6. He is from a 2020 season where he won 37 of his 39 outdoor games, including the 2020 Australian Open.

Nadal has only won the event once, in 2009, but has since made it to the quarter finals at least nine times, including four finals. Beyond a first-round exit in 2016, Nadal has made it to at least the quarter-finals of every Australian Open he has competed in since 2007. He comes from a 2020 season where he was 22-4 outside and 18-6 on hard courts overall.

Thiem had never made it past the fourth round of the Australian Open until last season’s tournament, when he beat Nadal in the quarter-finals and lost a nearly five-setter to Djokovic in the final. Thiem also won his first career major in 2020 at the US Open, and was 17-2 overall in his three major events in 2020.

With Roger Federer eliminated with a knee injury, Stan Wawrinka (2014) is the only player outside of Djokovic or Nadal to ever win the Australian Open.

Who will win the women’s singles championship?

Osaka won the 2019 Australian Open, but was upset by Coco Gauff in the third round of the 2020 event. Nonetheless, Osaka would end 2020 with a 16-2 record in hard courts and a 9-1 record in majors as she won the 2020 US Open.

Barty advanced to the semi-finals of the 2020 Australian Open, after reaching the quarter-finals in 2019, her two best finishes in the event. She won her only major with the 2019 French Open. Barty stopped playing events in 2020 after the Australian Open, citing COVID-19 concerns, but she still competes in the tournament as the best seed in the WTA rankings .

Halep advanced to the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open and the final of the 2018 event, but she has never won a major on hard court. She did go 10-2 on hard courts and 23-3 overall in 2020.

Osaka, Barty and Halep have three of the top four chances of winning this year’s Singles Championship, with Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus as the other favorite. Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek, Serena Williams and defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin have the following three best opportunities.

Williams has won the event seven times, but has not progressed past the quarter-finals since her maternity leave in 2017.

Who will pick up more aces in the first round?

Over the past 52 weeks, Raonic has been third in the ATP Tour with an average of 17.2 aces per game, while Fritz is 17th with 9.7 aces per game. On hard court, the gap is narrowing a bit, with Raonic in fourth place with 16.4 aces per game, while Fritz is in 13th place with 10.4 aces per game.

How many seeded players in men’s and women’s singles lose in the first round?

During the past 11 Grand Slams, from 2018 to 2020, a total of 77 seeded men and 76 seeded women have lost in the first round. This equates to an average of 13.9 seeded men and women to lose in each tournament. During the same period, 5.3 seeded men and 7.0 seeded women lost an average of 12.3 losses per Australian Open in the first round.

What will the tournament result for Serena Williams?

Williams has won the Australian Open a record seven times and an Open Era record of 23 individual majors overall, but her last win was in 2017 at the Australian Open before her maternity leave. Since her return, she has played in 10 Grand Slams and made it to the finals in four of them, but she has not won any. At the Australian Open, she reached the quarter-finals in 2019 and the third round in 2018. Williams is already the oldest woman to win a Grand Slam in the Open era, winning the Australian Open at the age of 35. that she withdrew from the Australian Open tune-up event, after reaching the semi-finals, due to a shoulder problem.

What will Alexander Zverev’s tournament result be?

Zverev has the best season of his career. He made it to at least the fourth round in all three Grand Slam events, including the Australian Open semifinals and the US Open final. Zverev went 25-10 on hard court last season. At the Australian Open, he has improved his results in each of the past three years, from the third round in 2018 to the fourth round in 2019 and the semifinals in 2020.

What will the tournament result of Sofia Kenin?

Kenin is the defending champion at this tournament and has (by far) the best season of her career. She was 16-2 in Grand Slam events and 18-7 in hard court events last season. Kenin has played in just three Australian Open tournaments and the 2020 Championship marked her first time beyond the second round.

How many Americans make it to the quarterfinals?

During the past 11 Grand Slams, from 2018 to 2020, a total of six American men and 21 American women made it to the quarter-finals. This produces an average of 2.5 American quarter-finalists per major during that process. Seven Americans advanced to at least the quarter-finals of the three Australian Opens during that period, averaging 2.3 per tournament.

In the three majors of 2020, one American man made the quarter-finals (Australian Open) and six American women the quarter-finals (one at the Australian Open), again averaging 2.3 per tournament.

Which of these players will get the furthest?

Rublev has had the best season of his young career, 11-3 in Grand Slams, achieving new best results in all three tournaments. He started 2020 by advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open and then made the quarter-finals of both the US Open and the French Open after the hiatus from COVID-19.

Berretini played in three Australian Open and last season’s second round was the only time he won a match. He has been much more successful with the other majors, advancing to a third round at the French Open 2020, the fourth round at Wimbledon 2019 and the semifinals at the US Open 2019 for his best results.

Andreescu won the 2019 US Open but was injured in October of that year and did not play a single game in 2020. However, she had a huge season in her first full-time professional level campaign in 2019 when she was 37-7. with three titles, including that first major at the US Open. Andreescu played in only one Australian Open and advanced to the second round in 2019.

Azarenka was one of the dominant players on tour in the early 2010s, winning two Australian Opens in 2012 and 2013 and only progressing to the quarter-finals in 2016. She got pregnant in 2016 and has only played in one Australian since she was pregnant. Open, lost in the first round of 2019. She did advance to the 2020 US Open final, her best finish in a major since 2013, and she also won the Cincinnati Open as part of her 11-3 record on hard courts for the year.

Which of these players will get the furthest?

Medvedev has been one of the most successful young players on tour for the past two years, especially on hard courts. He has won at the ATP Finals, Cincinnati Masters, Shanghai Masters and Paris Masters, and has progressed to the finals and semifinals of the past two US Opens. He has progressed to the fourth round of each of the past two Australian Open and has gone a total of 17-4 in the past four hard court Grand Slams.

Tsitsipas advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open 2019 and the French Open 2020, his two best finishes in Grand Slam events. He advanced to the third round of both hard court majors in 2020, and to the semifinals of the 2020 Cincinnati Masters. He has been 55-28 on hard court for the past two years.

Svitolina reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in both 2018 and 2019, before losing in the third round in 2020. She had the best Grand Slam season of her career in 2019, advancing to the semi-finals in both the US Open and Wimbledon. She also finished 2020 strongly and advanced to the quarter-finals of the French Open.

Sabalenka played in three Australian Opens, but didn’t get past the first round until 2019, when she lost in the third round. She lost in the first round of 2020, but she did have a successful hard court season, finishing 23-7 overall with a win at the Qatar Open.

Will one seed in men’s or women’s singles lose before the quarter-finals?

During the past 11 Grand Slams, from 2018 to 2020, two top-placed men and eight top-placed women have lost to the quarter-finals. Among the men, four of their eight losses overall were due to stopping in the game due to injury or disqualification. In the three Australian Open during that process, no man with a top position and only one woman with a top position did not advance to the quarter finals. Novak Djokovic is the best seeded man this season and has reached at least the quarter finals in 11 of the last 13 Australian Open. Ashleigh Barty is the woman with the highest seeded seeds and has at least advanced to the quarter-finals in each of the last two Australian Open, after not passing the third round in any of her first five appearances.

Will a former Australian Open Singles champion win the men’s or women’s singles championship?

The final draw has not been completed for this season’s Australian Open, so it is still possible for players to withdraw. The current roster of former champions who may be playing in this year’s event includes Djokovic, Nadal and Wawrinka for the men and Kenin, Osaka, Williams, Angelique Kerber and Azarenka for the women.

Among the likely participants who are not former Australian Open champions, Thiem is the only one to ever win another Grand Slam (US Open 2020). Among the women, nine of the past 14 non-Australian Opens have been won by women who have never won the Australian Open, a group consisting of the best Barty and the second-seeded Halep.

Tiebreaker: How many matches will be played in total in the men’s and women’s singles matches?

Over the past 11 Grand Slam championships, the men’s finals have averaged 39.8 games in total, and the women’s finals have averaged 22.7 games in total, 62.5 games in total.

The fewest total games during that stretch came in the French Open 2020, where Nadal and Swiatek both delivered dominant performances for a total of 43 games.

Most games on that stretch were 84 at Wimbledon 2019, fueled by the record-breaking men’s final between Djokovic and Roger Federer who didn’t tie up until 12-12 in the fifth set (the rule is different at the Australian Open, where the tiebreak is the last set of the Final is 6-6).

During the three Australian Open, the men and women played an average of 70.7 matches in the final.