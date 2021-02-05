Waltham High boys’ hockey gives coach John Maguire his 400th career victory

It looked like it was going to be easy, 3-1 up, and then we spent too much time in the penalty area, Maguire said. Crazy game. But a nice victory.

OToole, a self-proclaimed sniper, Maguire noted, was taken down from behind in a burglary.

Waltham bench celebrates after Matt O’Toole (not pictured) scored on a third period penalty, which turned out to be the match winner in the Hawks’ 4-3 win and coach’s 400th career win John Maguire (standing in the background). Jim Davis / Globe staff

The night before, Waltham (3-0-2) had returned from a 20-day COVID-19 hiatus (with five games postponed) with a 5-3 win over CC, so Maguire had been at No. 399 since a season. -1 win over Bedford followed by back-to-back 2-2 deadlocks against Bedford and Newton South.

However, both Maguire and his son Chris, a former Hawk who now assists his father, were not on the team due to the COVID protocols, forcing lead assistant Dan Doyle to lead the team solo.

[Doyle] kept this team together, literally by himself, praised Maguire.

As his focus now shifts to a tripleheader on Monday, Wednesday and Friday against a Newton South squad led by one of his players, Chris Ryberg, followed by the DCL tournament, Maguire also deserves a look back.

A pinnacle in football and hockey at Waltham (class of 1977) before skating for Steve Stirling in Babson, Maguire took over the helm of the Hawks for the 1985-86 season. That first team includes future Boston Bruin Jeff Lazaro. He has led Waltham to the D1 state titles in 2002 and 2018, winning his 300th in 2011, when his son Chris was on the ice as a player.

It was quite special to have him next to me tonight, he said

The ice rink, like Waltham, is home. He taught business in high school for over 30 years, coached the girls’ soccer program for 23 years and the baseball team for 11 years.

Waltham is a great community to teach and coach, and I learned that from the teachers and coaches I had, Maguire said. And a good tradition in athletics. . .

Steve LaForest, the school’s athletic director, said from year to year, Maguire does an incredible job.

Whatever the talent level, he will find a way.

Boys hockey

Bridgewater-Raynham 11, Durfee 0 Senior Sam Hoffses took on a hat-trick and senior Bill Donnelly, as well as freshmen Sean Nasiff and Jack Dion, scored the first goals of their varsity career for the host Trojans (2-3-2) in a Southeast Conference win at the Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Gloucester 5, Saugus 2 Zach Morris and Robbie Schuster each scored a pair of goals for the host Fishermen (6-2) in the Cape Ann League win over Talbot Rink.

Hingham 5, Duxbury 3 Senior Evan Corbett scored twice and junior Ryan Burns scored his first career goal for the Harborms (9-0) in the Patriot League’s victory at Pilgrim Arena. Aidan Brazel and Paul Forbes also scored for Hingham.

Lowell 3, Methuen 1 Keegan Cote, Kevin Conley and Colin Pickett each scored a goal and an assist for the Raiders (4-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory at Tsongas Arena.

Newton South 3, Acton-Boxborough 2 Ed Tarmey scored the winner in the third period to push the Lions (2-2-3) to victory at the John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown. Dan Schwartzman and Mitch Gordon also scored for South.

Norwood 2, Westwood 1 Freshman Eddie Carroll of Norwood scored first and senior assistant captain Jack Lydon lit the lamp for the winner in the Tri-Valley League win for the Mustangs (4-3) at the Skating Club of Boston.

Oliver Ames 2, Stoughton / Brockton 1 A freshman trio carried the Tigers (1-5-0) to their first victory in the Hockomock League at Asiaf Ice Arena. Freshman Jack Corey scored his first varsity goal, classmate Andy Livingston scored the winner in the third period and goalkeeper Nolan Gemetti earned his varsity win with 21 stops. OA lost to the same team against Stoughton / Brockton 4-1 on Wednesday.

Girls hockey

North Quincy / Quincy 14, Scituate 8 Quincy sophomore Maggie Lynch recorded her 100th career point in the Patriot League victory at the Quincy Youth Arena.

Pope Francis 2, Longmeadow 1 The freshman Cardinals recorded their second consecutive victory, with freshman forward Lilly Hayes again taking the winner at Springfield’s Smead Arena. Morgan Peritz and Ella Rabideaux got the assists to the go-ahead goal.

Waltham 3, Boston Latin 0 Jess McPherson scored two goals and Angalisa Caceda added one for the Hawks (4-0) in the Dual County League’s victory over Veterans Memorial Rink. Caitlyn Burke hit 27 saves for a shutout.

Boys basketball

Amesbury 59, Manchester Essex 54 Cam Keliher (23 points), Rocco Kokinacis (13) and Mat Welch (12) followed the visiting Indians (1-4) to Cape Ann’s victory.

Bishop Fenwick 58, Salem Academy 25 Junior Mike Yentin (14 points) and senior Alex Gonzalez (7 points, 10 rebounds) followed the host Crusaders (8-4) in the non-competitive win.

Foxborough 46, Canton 39 Ryan Leclair threw out a deep 3 with just over a minute to go, Dylan Gordon (career-high 22 points) hit both ends of a 1-and-1, and Sean OLeary closed it off with two free throws with four seconds left going to host the Warriors (1-6) to their first Hockomock League victory.

Franklin 60, Attleboro 44 Senior Brayden Dunnebier recorded a career-high 10 points ahead of the host Panthers (5-5) in the Hockomock win.

Hamilton-Wenham 69, Ipswich 46 Seniors Ryan Monahan (26 points, 20 rebounds) and Ryan Hutchinson (21 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals) filled the stats for the generals (5-2) in the Cape Ann League win.

Malden Catholic 69, Catholic Memorial 54 Junior point Tony Felder, Jr. scored 21 points when host Lancers (4-1) took the Catholic Conference victory.

Mansfield 74, Milford 36 Senior Matt Boen (30 points, 5 rebounds) and sophomore Chris Hill (15 points, 5 rebounds) followed the Hornets (9-0) in the Hockomock League victory.

Newton North 49, Weymouth 34 Senior Duncan Bubar registered 14 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (7-1) in the Bay State Conference victory.

Oliver Ames 51, Stoughton 47 Drew Nickla dropped 20 points to the visiting Tigers (5-0) in Hockomock’s win.

Marys 68, Arlington Catholic 40 Nick Sacco (15 points, 10 rebounds), Ali Barry (17 points) and David Brown (13 points) saw the host Spartans (7-5) win the Catholic Central.

Taunton 84, King Philip 55 Trent Santos had 18 points for the host Tigers and Tyler Steward added 16 points. With the victory in the Hockomock League, Taunton remained unbeaten at 5-0.

Girls basketball

Amesbury 46, Manchester Essex 38 Junior Avery Hallinan scored a team-high 14 points when the guest Indians (5-1) won their fifth game in a row in the Cape Ann League.

Case 63, Wareham 34 Brooke Orton (18 points), Abigail Sirois (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Riley Fitzgerald (12 points) followed the Cardinal (4-6) in the South Coast Conference victory.

Dracut 61, Tewksbury 47 Cameron Watkins threw in 21 runs and Ashlee Talbot added 15 in leading the Middies (4-2) to the Merrimack Valley Conference victory, a night after Dracut was beaten by host Tewksbury 75-56.

Foxborough 64, Canton 54 Senior guard Katelyn Mollica brought in a game-high 22 points, giving the Warriors (8-2) better than Canton 11-1 in extra time to take the Hockomock League victory. Sydney Gallery led the host Bulldogs (2-5) with 13 points.

Franklin 47, Attleboro 28 Olivia Quinn scored a team-high of 16 points as the reigning Division 1 co-champion ended the regular season 10-0 in the Hockomock League.

Matignon 57, Salem Academy 42 Senior guard Erica Hutchinson scored a career-high 26 points for the Visiting Warriors (3-3) in the nonleague win.

North Reading 53, Rockport 17 Second-year guard Brianne Slattery scored 22 points in his career as the visiting Hornets (4-2) took the Cape Ann League victory.

Marys 69, Arlington Catholic 40 Senior Maiya Bergdorf scored a team-high 18 points for the host Spartans (14-1) in the Catholic Central League victory.

Swampscott 37, Salem 18 Sophomore Niya Morgen had 18 points and five assists for the Big Blue (3-2) in the Northeast Conference victory.

Craig Larson can be reached at [email protected]