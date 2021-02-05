Sports
FC Cincinnati to Pity Martinez
Five of the principal returnees named are products of the Sounders Academy. Huskies picked # 1 in Pac-12 Preseason Poll – University of Washington Athletics
After three seasons in residence at the Seattle Sounders Academy, Austin Brummett (Bow, NH) has a new MLS youth home. Austin Brummett moves from Seattle Sounders to New York Red Bulls
The Black Players for Change had a moment that will undoubtedly live in American history, and they don’t stop there. Black History Month: Change Will Come – Stars and Stripes FC
FC Cincinnati will take over Brazilian forward Brenner from Sao Paulo. FC Cincy adds Brazilian striker Brenner
I’m not saying Cinci is trying to be the same TFC side that brought in Jermaine DeFoe and Gilberto and missed the playoffs, but I hope you think about this and laugh. And then believe this is Cinci now. Too bad Martinez is returning to MLS with FC Cincinnati – Cincinnati Soccer Talk
Five Stripes fans are neither angry nor happy. They just are. Report: Too bad Martinez is returning to MLS with FC Cincinnati – Dirty South Soccer
Major League Soccer released a statement on Thursday regarding ongoing discussions between the league and the MLS Players Association. Major League Soccer statement on CBA negotiations | MLSsoccer.com
Tick off another milestone. The football-specific venue, scheduled to open in July 2021, is expected to accommodate 20,000 people and feature a pitch. Columbus Crew SC supporters install first seats in new downtown stadium | MLSsoccer.com
Thomas Hitzlsperger says becoming CEO of Stuttgart shows that football has made progress on LGBT + issues since coming out seven years ago. LGBT + history month: Thomas Hitzlsperger says football has made ‘progress’ since coming out – BBC Sport
Lily Parr was a pioneer for the interwar women’s game, with a left foot like a mule that was paid for in cigarettes and attracted 50,000 crowds. LGBT + History Month: Lily Parr – pioneer with a ‘kick like a mule’ – BBC Sport
In an exclusive interview, the Chelsea forward talks about equality in football and the time the Danish women’s team took for their own federation. Pernille Harder: ‘We were not proud of the hitting, but we had to change something’ | Chelsea Women | The Guardian
Oops … Ajax will do everything it can to have Sbastien Haller available for the knockout rounds of the Europa League, after not registering the former West Ham striker. Ajax fails to register record purchase Sbastien Haller for Europa League | Ajax | The Guardian
The Premier League and other national leagues in Europe will meet on Friday to discuss proposals for a new look Champions League from 2024. Champions League renewal talks could usher in the end of the group stage | Champions League | The Guardian
Yoshiro Mori, the former Prime Minister of Japan, apologized, saying his wife was angry with him after his sexist comments. Tokyo Olympics chef won’t step down after he says women ‘talk too much’
Liverpool have been denied entry to Leipzig for their Champions League round of 16 first leg. Liverpool refused to allow Leipzig to enter the Champions League on February 16
As every elite football club is looking for an edge, using algorithms to predict player injuries can be the next frontier. Football Looks To AI For An Edge: Can An Algorithm Really Predict Injuries?
Premier League clubs today discussed new UEFA proposals that could lead to six English clubs playing in the Champions League, Matt Slater reports. Six Premier League clubs could play in the Champions League according to new plans: The Athletic
Serbian police raided the stadiums of the country’s two largest football clubs on Thursday after the arrest of 17 people linked to organized crime. Partizan, Red Star fan group members arrested for ‘monstrous crimes’
The USMNT winger and Jordan Morris teammate may be hoping to make an impact today with his new squad. ASN article: Arriola is eager to go to Wales and contribute to Swansea
Mexicos’ head referee has vigorously denied allegations made by a fired Liga MX referee, who claims his dismissal was racially motivated. Mexico’s Chief Referee: No Discrimination in Liga MX Case
6:00 am – Bengaluru v. Chennaiyin – Indian Super League – ESPN +
10:00 am – Gillingham vs Lincoln City – EFL League One – ESPN +
11:00 am – Hertha Berlin v. Bayern Munich – Bundesliga – ESPN +
11:45 am – Fiorentina v. Inter Milan – Serie A – ESPN +
11:45 am – Ayr United v. Hart – Scottish Championship – ESPN +
12:15 pm – Swansea City v Norwich City – EFL Championship – ESPN +
7:30 PM – Necaxa v. Cruz Azul – Liga MX – TUDN, UniMas
10:05 PM – Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory – A-League – ESPN +
