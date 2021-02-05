Sports
Joe Sindoni Out As Skaneateles Football Coach Amid Turkey Bowl Fallout, According To Booster
Syracuse, NY – Skaneateles football coach Joe Sindoni, who coached the team to the 2017 state title, has been removed from that job.
The district posted an announcement of the vacancy on its website and a lengthy Facebook post from a member of the school’s football club said Sindoni had been fired.
Rob Bennett posted Wednesday night that Sindoni was fired for his alleged role in a Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl football game between high school students and alumni. Parents then said they were concerned that the game was linked to a subsequent increase in positive Covid cases among high school students.
Bennett, who is also on the district website as an assistant coach of the changed football team, said Sindoni did not host the game and was invited by players. Bennett wrote that Sindoni told players to wear masks and play touch football instead of tackling.
Bennett wrote that Sindoni received a call from Skaneateles Athletic Director Stephen Musso on January 15 and was told he was being replaced due to his involvement in the Turkey Bowl game. Bennett said Sindoni has never been told what governance policy has actually been violated.
Sindoni reached out on Thursday evening and declined to comment. Sindoni said his attorney, John Cherundolo, would also not comment. Musso did not call back to ask for comment.
Earlier this week, the district posted on its website that it was looking for a highly qualified, motivated and dedicated person to coach our boys soccer team. When Sindoni contacted him about that post earlier this week, he said the issue was still being worked on.
Sindoni has coached the Lakers for the past six seasons, winning four section titles in addition to the state championship.
His removal has apparently caused a stir in the Lakers community. At a meeting of the school board on Tuesday, Vice President Michael Kell said the district has received several emails in support of Sindoni and his commitment to the players,
Why does our team suddenly feel abandoned at a time that is difficult enough? Kell read from one correspondence.
Kell also said he had received many emails in support of the district’s decision to remove Sindoni.
The common theme was safety first and that any risk from exposure jeopardizes the instruction, Kell said.
Kell said the district has recently received a notice of claim regarding a potential lawsuit and cannot discuss anything regarding future lawsuits.
As football in New York state was moved from a fall sport to a start on March 1 this year, there is an urgency to fill the head coach position.
Contacted Thursday night, Skaneateles senior linebacker Jack Comer said he and his teammates weren’t sure what was going on.
At this point, the players don’t know much yet, Comer said. We just hoped for the best. I think he’s still the coach from now on, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.
Contact Lindsay Kramer anytime: E-mail | Twitter
MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
3 city schools that combine girls’ basketball teams for a stronger future
New York cancels state championships in the spring of high school sports
The outdoor court plan works if Cazenovia hockey is in order to practice
Henninger’s girls volleyball team serves up a message of hope, safety on billboard
Solvays underdog QB deserves his chance at DI football
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]