Joe Sindoni Out As Skaneateles Football Coach Amid Turkey Bowl Fallout, According To Booster

Syracuse, NY – Skaneateles football coach Joe Sindoni, who coached the team to the 2017 state title, has been removed from that job.

The district posted an announcement of the vacancy on its website and a lengthy Facebook post from a member of the school’s football club said Sindoni had been fired.

Rob Bennett posted Wednesday night that Sindoni was fired for his alleged role in a Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl football game between high school students and alumni. Parents then said they were concerned that the game was linked to a subsequent increase in positive Covid cases among high school students.

Bennett, who is also on the district website as an assistant coach of the changed football team, said Sindoni did not host the game and was invited by players. Bennett wrote that Sindoni told players to wear masks and play touch football instead of tackling.

Bennett wrote that Sindoni received a call from Skaneateles Athletic Director Stephen Musso on January 15 and was told he was being replaced due to his involvement in the Turkey Bowl game. Bennett said Sindoni has never been told what governance policy has actually been violated.

Sindoni reached out on Thursday evening and declined to comment. Sindoni said his attorney, John Cherundolo, would also not comment. Musso did not call back to ask for comment.

Earlier this week, the district posted on its website that it was looking for a highly qualified, motivated and dedicated person to coach our boys soccer team. When Sindoni contacted him about that post earlier this week, he said the issue was still being worked on.

Sindoni has coached the Lakers for the past six seasons, winning four section titles in addition to the state championship.

His removal has apparently caused a stir in the Lakers community. At a meeting of the school board on Tuesday, Vice President Michael Kell said the district has received several emails in support of Sindoni and his commitment to the players,

Why does our team suddenly feel abandoned at a time that is difficult enough? Kell read from one correspondence.

Kell also said he had received many emails in support of the district’s decision to remove Sindoni.

The common theme was safety first and that any risk from exposure jeopardizes the instruction, Kell said.

Kell said the district has recently received a notice of claim regarding a potential lawsuit and cannot discuss anything regarding future lawsuits.

As football in New York state was moved from a fall sport to a start on March 1 this year, there is an urgency to fill the head coach position.

Contacted Thursday night, Skaneateles senior linebacker Jack Comer said he and his teammates weren’t sure what was going on.

At this point, the players don’t know much yet, Comer said. We just hoped for the best. I think he’s still the coach from now on, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.

Contact Lindsay Kramer anytime: E-mail | Twitter

