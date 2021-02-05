Who is (probably) the best male tennis player of the moment?

When you ask that question, three names come to mind: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

An easy way to compare tennis players is to see how many grand slam tournaments they have won. That includes wins at the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon in the UK and the US Open.

But this doesn’t take into account how many tournaments they played, which tournaments they played, how far they progressed in each tournament and who they played against.



Kyodo via AP Images / AAP Image Kelly Barnes



Probably the best player

My method estimates the probability of a player who wins a match in a grand slam tournament. The player with the greatest estimated chance of winning a match is then considered the best player.

The use of probability, of course, takes into account the number of matches and tournaments the player has played, and recognizes the strong performance of a player who makes it to a final but does not win the tournament.





Read more: Self-righteous prima donna’s or do they have a point? Why Australian Open tennis players find hard lockdown so difficult





The method builds a statistical model to estimate the odds of winning for each player grand slam data.

By using a technique called regression modeling, this explains the fact that the probability of winning can depend on the quality of the opposition and the grand slam played. For example, some players prefer hard courts (used in the Australian and US Opens) over clay (used at Roland Garros, home of the French Open).

The quality of the opposition is inferred from their ranking and we consider five groups: the top 10, top 20, top 50, top 100 and outside the top 100. These group choices are consistent with the terminology used by commentators and experts.

Another advantage of using a statistical model is that we can make the most of the available data, which is quite small considering there are only four grand slam tournaments per year.

For example, if the data supports this, the model can enforce a similar performance pattern against the quality of the opposition in all tournaments. This is a form of borrowing of power to increase the accuracy of probability estimates from small data sets.



AAP Image / Dave Hunt



Oh, the uncertainty

Using a statistical approach, we can quantify the uncertainty in probability estimates. Here we communicate uncertainty as an interval (lower and upper bound), which contains the real chance of winning with a probability of 95%.

So if the estimated winning probability for a player is 0.77 with an interval of 0.63 to 0.86, it means that our best guess of the winning probability is 0.77. But there is a 95% chance that the actual winning chance is between 0.63 and 0.86. This tells us how much uncertainty there is about our best estimate.

The degree of uncertainty depends on the number of games played and the chance of winning. There will of course be more uncertainty if the actual chance of winning is around 0.5, that is, an even chance of winning or losing.

The results are shown in the figures (below). Each square represents the best guess for Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, and the vertical line represents the uncertainty interval.



Chris Drovandi , Author provided





Chris Drovandi , Author provided





Chris Drovandi , Author provided





Chris Drovandi , Author provided



The winner is

For the Australian Open, there are indications that Djokovic is the best performing male player.

But given the overlapping uncertainty intervals in the odds estimates with the other players, it is difficult to say this definitively.

It is difficult to separate the three players at the US Open. Wimbledon appears to be the tournament that best excels Federer from the other players, but again there is considerable overlap in the intervals.



Kyodo via AP images



While there is some evidence that Nadal is the worst performing player at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon (which is played on grass pitches), he is the undisputed champion at the French Open.

Incredibly, Nadal has an estimated probability of about 0.93 of winning a match against a top 10 player at this tournament. This clearly shows the dominance of Nadals on hard courts. The French Open is a relative Achilles heel for Federer.

The analysis reveals some other interesting results. For example, the results suggest that Nadal performs similarly against top 20 and top 50 players, just like Djokovic.

But there is generally a big drop in the odds of winning against top 10 players.

Other than a few cases (Nadal at the French Open, Djokovic at the Australian Open and Federer at Wimbledon), the odds of one of these champion players beating a top 10 player in a grand slam isn’t much better than a coin toss.

And the best player is

On the women’s side, it is widely accepted that Serena Williams is the best player of the modern era, and possibly of all time. Williams has won the most grand slams of any current player, male or female.





Read more: All that slipping and sliding on tennis courts prevents injuries: a biomechanics expert explains how





It is less clear for the men. So in answer to the question of who is the best male tennis player of the modern age, the answer is that it depends.



AAP Image / Kelly Barnes



When an answer is pressed, it is difficult to pass Rafael Nadal. He dominated a grand slam (French Open) unlike the other players, while remaining competitive in the other three slams.

A more comprehensive analysis would take into account data from all tournaments, not just grand slams, and this would help reduce the uncertainty in winning odds estimates.

It should also be noted that these are retrospective estimates of the probability of winning and cannot be used to predict outcomes for future tournaments. Predictive statistical models would focus on more recent tennis data.