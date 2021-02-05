Timeline, tournament dates for basketball, hockey, wrestling, cheering in Michigan high school

LANSING, Mich. Michigan officials announced that basketball, ice hockey, wrestling and competitive cheering may resume in high school next week. Here are the timelines for those sports, as well as tournament dates, from MHSAA.

First match: February 8th

Districts: March 23, 25, 27

Regionals: March 30, April 1

Quarter-finals: 6 April

Semi-finals: April 8

Final: April 10

All participants must wear a face cover at all times, including during all training and non-game activities and during games.

A testing requirement can allow participants to remove masks while actively participating on the floor if they test negative that game day. More details will be provided to schools upon confirmation.

Teams can play up to three games per week from Monday to Sunday.

First match: February 8th

Districts: March 22, 24, 26

Regionals: March 29, 31

Quarter-finals: April 5th

Semi-finals: April 7

Final: April 9

All participants must wear a face cover at all times, including during all training and non-game activities and during games.

A testing requirement can allow participants to remove masks while actively participating on the floor if they test negative that game day. More details will be provided to schools upon confirmation.

Teams can play up to three games per week from Monday to Sunday.

First match: 12th of February

Districts: March 15-20

Regionals: March 22-24

Final: March 26-27

Teams can compete without testing or face covering, but must wear masks outside of active competition or stunt and tumbling drills at all times.

Teams can participate in 12-day matches, excluding MHSAA tournament events.

First match: February 8th

Regionals: March 15-20

Quarter-finals: March 23

Semi-finals: March 25-26

Final: 27 March

All participants must wear a face cover at all times, including during all training and non-game activities and during games.

A testing requirement can allow participants to remove masks while actively participating on the ice if they test negative that game day. More details will be provided to schools upon confirmation.

Teams can play up to three games per week from Monday to Sunday. They can also play two games twice on one non-school day. During those two weeks, teams may play a maximum of four games from Monday to Sunday.

First match: 12th of February

Districts: March 15-20

Regionals: March 22-28

Team Final: 30 March

Individual finals: April 2-3

Testing is required for wrestling, but competitors do not need to wear a face cover.

Teams can compete two days a week, Monday through Sunday, with no more than four teams in one venue (with each individual participating in a maximum of three matches per day).

NOTE: The same masking and testing requirements apply to all junior high and middle school teams wishing to participate in the four winter sports.

Youth contact sports in Michigan will be allowed to resume training and games starting on Monday (Feb. 8), with certain COVID-19 safety rules, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Today, MDHHS is issuing an epidemic order to enable personal training and sports league competitions, starting Monday, Feb. 8, Whitmer said. I know the past few months have been tough for all of us, and I know they’ve been really tough on student athletes who lacked a sense of belonging and belonging, as well as many other qualities that sports have to offer.

Below the previous Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order, basketball, hockey, wrestling, competitive cheers, and youth leagues were closed at least through February 21.

MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel said she signed the amended order on Thursday. It allows sports to resume with consistent masking, team testing and other precautions, she said.

This includes ice hockey, basketball, wrestling, soccer and more, Hertel said.

I appreciate the passion of our young athletes and the desire they share to get back into the game they love, Whitmer said.

The governor said officials have been keeping a close eye on Michigan’s COVID-19 statistics, and those numbers have reached a point where more sports can get back into action.

Our numbers are now in a place where we can get our kids back into play with their coaches and teammates, Whitmer said.

To resume contact sports, masks must be worn at all times during training and games, Whitmer said. If masks cannot be worn while playing, participants should be regularly tested for COVID-19, in accordance with MDHHS testing and additional risk mitigation measures for athletic practice and play. according to the state.

Where masks are not compliant with the competition, (athletes) will be allowed to participate without masks if there are certain strict safety protocols in place, including a testing regimen, Whitmer said. This is exciting news and I am so happy that our children can again play the sports they love.

Those test guidelines are available at Michigan.gov/coronavirus on Sunday (Feb. 7), officials said.

Masks are not required for contactless outdoor sports where participants can maintain a social distance. For all other sports, indoor and outdoor, masks or the test protocol described above are required.

When not actively playing, participants should maintain a 6-foot distance and wear face masks at all times, Whitmer said.

As a former college athlete and mother of three children who play sports, I know the important role that sports play in our family’s lives, said MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Khaldun said it is critical for everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols to ensure that sports and personal learning can resume and continue in schools without spreading the virus.

We’re counting on everyone to make this work so we don’t end up having to go back down, Hertel said. During all training and matches, participants must remain masked during play.

Masks should be worn at all times when not playing. Participants are required to maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other during practice and when not participating in competitive play.

Up to 250 people are allowed in stadiums that can seat less than 10,000 people, and up to 500 people are allowed in venues that can seat more than 10,000 people.

Sports organizers, the institutions, schools, associations, or other organizations that establish and enforce rules to ensure the physical health and safety of all participants in an organized sport must ensure that all matches and training meet these requirements, Hertel said.

Even in situations where it is not required, the strict testing protocol is recommended by MDHHS.

Hertel said additional guidelines will be released by Monday to help teams and parents prepare for resumption under the new rules.

This guidance includes a recommendation to limit attendance to two spectators per athlete to reduce the risk of COVID-19, Hertel said.

The lawyer for the Let Them Play Michigan coalition released the following statement after announcing that contact sports will resume:

Let Them Play Michigan appreciates Director Hertels’s efforts to address this important issue in a timely manner. The lack of high school sports has negatively impacted young people all over this state and we are convinced that sports can be resumed safely with the necessary precautions.

We will need to review the details of the injunction issued today to determine the impact it will have on student athletes and their families across the state. Upon review, and if applicable, we will take appropriate action to end the lawsuit.

Parents, coaches and athletes involved in contact sports who were discontinued due to the pandemic have begun to express their desire to return in recent months.

Some of the United States’ most high profile basketball figures, including Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Oakland coach Greg Kampe, have thrown their weight behind the movement.

Basketball, hockey, wrestling, competitive cheering, and youth competitions were limited to contactless activities only.

Contact sports were prohibited unless all participants, teams, and venues followed an enhanced virus testing regime, as conducted by professional and college leagues, or a pilot testing program, which allowed fall sports tournaments to end. the recent completion of high school tournaments that had been suspended in the fall.

A lawsuit filed against the state health director alleges that the high school sports stop has ended may have contributed to the death of a teenage hockey player.

Nikolai Vitti, the Chief Superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, wrote a letter to the governor urging her to resume winter sports.

To be direct, winter sports must begin, Vitti wrote.

As he wrote that he supports Whitmers are calling for school districts to be reopened for personal learning by March 1, Vitti said that the suspension of contact sports is contradictory.

The continued suspension of winter sports contradicts the message that it is safe to return to personal learning, Vitti wrote. Just ask any winter sports athlete and they will tell you that we are sending mixed and conflicting messages to them.

The Let them play The coalition protested the ban last weekend and is expected to return for another hearing with the same message. In their lawsuit, a judge was asked to grant a warrant, putting high school athletes back into action, not just for practice.