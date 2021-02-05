Viewers ask for a second series

ITV show The Chasers Road Trip ended last night and viewers are calling for a new series.

In the quiz spin-off The Chase, brain teasers Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace traveled the world to test their minds against children, animals and other unlikely adversaries.

During the last of the three episodes, the trio was in Japan to learn about advances in artificial intelligence.



The trio looked at robots that could play table tennis and complete complex puzzlesBoundless Productions / ITV

What did ITV viewers say about The Chasers Road Trip?

On Twitter, viewers praised the ‘brilliant’ episode and the series as a whole – asking for more.

One of them said, “Can we have a second series please? #chasersroadtrip. “



Viewers really want to see a second seriesBoundless Productions / ITV

Another wrote, “#ChasersRoadTrip that series was way too short, I enjoyed it a lot, ASAP.”

Really enjoyed it, insightful, funny and love your atmosphere. Do you want another series?

A third tweeted: “Loved #chasersroadtrip, so nice to see @MarkLabbett and @TheShaunWallace taking care of the beautiful @anne_hegerty. Great TV, one more series please. “

Someone else said: “@MarkLabbett @TheShaunWallace @anne_hegerty Thanks for #chasersroadtrip – really enjoyed it, insightful, funny and love your vibe. Do you want another series? “

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

What happened in the last episode of the series?

During the third episode, The Governess, The Beast and The Dark Destroyer checked into a hotel run entirely by robots.

Anne had deserted viewers for showing little patience for some of the odd gadgets in her hotel room, including a bizarre furry pillow with a tail and purring when stroked.

They also had an attempt to take on an incredible robot programmed to play table tennis.

And to celebrate Japanese culture, Anne dazzled in a traditional geisha outfit while Mark Labbett undressed to try sumo wrestling.



The quizzers went to Japan for the final episodeBoundless Productions / ITV

In the show’s first episode, the trio crossed the Atlantic to meet some incredibly clever animals, including bonobos, orangutans and dolphins.

In the second, they played games against three child geniuses and, hilariously, all three quizzers lost.

They also learned more about how sleep affects the brain.

