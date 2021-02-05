Sports
Viewers ask for a second series
ITV show The Chasers Road Trip ended last night and viewers are calling for a new series.
In the quiz spin-off The Chase, brain teasers Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace traveled the world to test their minds against children, animals and other unlikely adversaries.
During the last of the three episodes, the trio was in Japan to learn about advances in artificial intelligence.
What did ITV viewers say about The Chasers Road Trip?
On Twitter, viewers praised the ‘brilliant’ episode and the series as a whole – asking for more.
One of them said, “Can we have a second series please? #chasersroadtrip. “
Read more: The Chase star Anne Hegerty perversely denies Mark Labbett in their Road Trip show
Another wrote, “#ChasersRoadTrip that series was way too short, I enjoyed it a lot, ASAP.”
Really enjoyed it, insightful, funny and love your atmosphere. Do you want another series?
A third tweeted: “Loved #chasersroadtrip, so nice to see @MarkLabbett and @TheShaunWallace taking care of the beautiful @anne_hegerty. Great TV, one more series please. “
Someone else said: “@MarkLabbett @TheShaunWallace @anne_hegerty Thanks for #chasersroadtrip – really enjoyed it, insightful, funny and love your vibe. Do you want another series? “
ED! contacted ITV for comment.
Can we have a second series please? #chasersroadtrip
– Patrick James (@ dieselking69) February 5, 2021
#ChasersRoadTrip that series was way too short, really enjoyed it ASAP.
– Julia Windsor (@ JuliaWindsor3) February 4, 2021
Beloved #chasersroadtrip so nice to watch @MarkLabbett and @RTLnews take care of the beautiful @anne_hegerty. Great TV, one more series please
– Marie Chapman (@kentishmaz) February 4, 2021
@MarkLabbett @RTLnews @anne_hegerty Thank you for #chasersroadtrip – really enjoyed it, insightful, funny and love your atmosphere. Do you want another series?
– Tim Prevett (@TimPrevett) February 4, 2021
What happened in the last episode of the series?
During the third episode, The Governess, The Beast and The Dark Destroyer checked into a hotel run entirely by robots.
Anne had deserted viewers for showing little patience for some of the odd gadgets in her hotel room, including a bizarre furry pillow with a tail and purring when stroked.
Read more: Chaser Mark Labbett strikes back as Road Trip viewers call him ‘very obnoxious’
They also had an attempt to take on an incredible robot programmed to play table tennis.
And to celebrate Japanese culture, Anne dazzled in a traditional geisha outfit while Mark Labbett undressed to try sumo wrestling.
In the show’s first episode, the trio crossed the Atlantic to meet some incredibly clever animals, including bonobos, orangutans and dolphins.
In the second, they played games against three child geniuses and, hilariously, all three quizzers lost.
They also learned more about how sleep affects the brain.
Would you like to see a second series of The Chasers Road Trip on ITV? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]