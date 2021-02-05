Sports
Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets Live Score & Stats – February 5, 2021 Game Tracker
The Charlotte Hornets have shown they can compete with top teams in the NBA. They still need more consistent effort to prove they are a playoff worthy team.
Another chance to showcase that quality comes Friday night when the Utah Jazz is visiting.
After consecutive victories against the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, the Hornets got off to a gruesome start on Wednesday in a 118-111 home loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Taking on the Jazz offers a chance for some sort of redemption.
“These are playoff teams, and that’s where we want to be,” said Hornets guard Devonte ‘Graham. “We try to measure ourselves against them and play to the best of our ability.”
The Jazz is another qualitative opponent. Utah stomped 112-91 past host Atlanta Hawks on Thursday-evening, winning for the 13th time in 14 games.
“We want to win every game, but at the same time the goal is to keep getting better,” said Jazz forward Rudy Gobert. “When it comes time for the playoffs, to be the best Utah Jazz team we can be.”
The stopover to brave the Hornets is the mid-game of the Jazz’s three-game road swing.
Charlotte had no guard Terry Rozier (ankle sprain) and forward PJ Washington (foot sprain), which led to an impromptu starting lineup against the 76ers. Rozier is listed as likely to return to action Friday, although it is doubtful Washington will play.
“It’s hard not to have those two guys,” said coach James Borrego. “It is difficult to judge our team as a whole.”
The ability to close the gap and make the game competitive was encouraging to the Hornets.
“Our boys kept fighting. There are some teams that would have conceded there,” said Borrego. “We did find a rhythm in the second half, and I saw a lot of growth.”
LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges joined Charlotte’s starting line-up this week. Ball has made two starts instead of Rozier.
“They play very well against each other,” said Borrego. It clicked. Melo does that with a number of boys … I see a connection there, whether they start together or come off the couch. ‘
Bridges said he takes responsibility for giving a spark, regardless of his role.
“I felt I could have brought more energy,” he said. “We always think we have a chance to win. We are always going to fight during the game.”
The Jazz has set numerous records in 3-point shooting this season. Utah made contact on 20 or more 3-pointers in seven January games.
In Thursday’s game, the Jazz went 13-for-27 on treys, with reserve Jordan Clarkson going 5-for-8 from the depths. While the percentage was impressive, the output stopped the team’s NBA record streak of at least 15 buckets from a 3-point range in 11 consecutive games.
On the other hand, Utah has one of the NBA’s best defense rates against 3-point shooters, so the Hornets may need to be sharp with ball movements to find gaps.
The Jazz have won their past five encounters with the Hornets. The teams haven’t played in over a year and Utah won in Salt Lake City in January 2020.
– Field level media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written permission of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
