Abusing players is unacceptable – Sunil Gavaskar – Cricket News – Sportstar

Crowd has made headlines again in lieu of the outstanding cricket played by the Indian and Australian cricket teams in this series. The cricket has sounded where game has swung wildly like a pendulum in a strong breeze. But in every location, there was some sort of problem with the public, some of which didn’t make headlines. It might be easy to say that the alcohol caused the flare-ups, but even in places where alcohol isn’t available, there have been problems. While racist abuse is absolutely out of the question, the question is why should abuse be acceptable at all? Buying a ticket does not entitle the spectator to abuse the players, be it a sport. However strong your loyalty to a particular team may be, it certainly does not give the supporter the unimpeded right to abuse the players of the opposition teams. Often fans find it funny and while gossip is understood and possibly enjoyed by everyone, including whoever it is aimed at, it can also backfire. Most of the time the problems are caused by young people trying to impress their friends, who feel that trying a player will improve their position with their friends. Alcohol doesn’t help because drinking usually starts before lunch and when the sun is shining and you aren’t shaded it can hit pretty hard and make you do and say things you might regret later.

Expressing displeasure by penance is now accepted, while about ten years earlier it was denounced as disrespectful to the player. Public behavior has certainly changed over the years. They want to get their money’s worth and support the sport and be entertained and so they can be quite demanding and outspoken about it. That’s okay as long as there is no abuse. What most guys seem to forget is that there are kids in every sport too, and hearing abuse at that young age isn’t great for impressionable minds.

The aspect that you are also seen on TV means that fans get dressed in such a way that the cameraman can find them and beam them over TV monitors wherever the game is viewed. In England and Australia, there are certain days of a test match where a group of people comes dressed as a favorite movie or TV character. That’s generally the Saturday of a test match and the cameraman are actually waiting for them to show up and, sure enough, they make one by arriving fashionably late so the rest of the audience can notice them too.

Australian captain Tim Paine congratulates Indias Ravichandran Ashwin on the end of the Sydney Test. The two were engaged in an animated discussion and exchanged pleasantries during the final days of play. – AP

It is not easy to control crowds, but if the right measures are taken, such as having security personnel in the stands, it can be curbed to a great extent. Safety in civilian clothing mixing between known problem areas of the ground is one way. Leaving security guards facing the crowd instead of watching the game is another way that potential troublemakers can be spotted and addressed.

This also makes the public wary of throwing garbage at the players. The Karnataka Cricket Association, one of the most progressive cricket organizations, is very proactive when it comes to crowd control. They have installed long nets from the roof of the bleachers down to prevent crowds from throwing trash on the ground. This is a practice that could very well be followed by other stages in India. Close-circuit cameras are also an important tool in pinpointing tricky spots and can help keep things from getting out of hand.

Many people wonder why players react or respond to comments and taunts from the audience. It’s an individual thing, as players respond to chirps from the opposition. Some get upset, while others use it to get even grittier and more determined and make the opposition pay with an even better performance.

However you look at it, there is no question that abuse of the players is certainly not cricket and does not belong in any sport. The sooner it is eradicated as a disease, the better sport will be.