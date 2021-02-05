Fantasy Football Picks: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers DraftKings NFL DFS Showdown Strategy for Super Bowl LV

Should football have been played this season? Probably not. However, football has been played for 20 weeks since the beginning of September, and it will all culminate in the big game on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s a match-up of star-studded rosters many have predicted since the last signing Tom Brady ($ 10,000) back in March and aside from the shocking real-life worries, it should be a really nice tilt.

Let’s break it down for the last time this season from a Showdown perspective.

Imagine DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $ 5.55 million Super Bowl LV Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

Increase your profit 25% on featured Big Game props! See the DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl LV page for more details!

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captains Picks

Travis Kelce ($ 16,500 CP) – It’s going to be nearly impossible to stack the three most expensive Chiefs players on this list, so, as always, your milestone with Kelce will more or less depend on your exposure. Tyreek Hill ($ 10,400). Although I have to admit that the duo is extremely difficult to distinguish Patrick Mahomes ($ 12,000) peppers, both with goals as they are No. 1 options. I think there are a few things that give Kelce a head start on Sunday. First and foremost, we’ve simply never seen this level of consistency from a high-end asset. Going back to week 8, Kelce not only averaged 27.7 DKFP per game, but he also managed to score at least 22.0 DKFP in nine of those 10 games. Ironically, the only bad performance on that stretch came against the same Buccaneers, when Kelce finished that 27-24 win with eight receptions for 82 yards. Which brings me to my second argument in favor of Kelce ownership: People will prefer Hill. Remember when the fast wideout had 269 yards and three TDs against Tampa Bay? Yes? Well, everyone does too. He’s cheaper than his teammate and people will convince themselves he has a higher ceiling, despite Kelce posting more games with over 25.0 DKFP in 2020.

Tom Brady ($ 15,000 CP) – Brady’s most profitable starts this season tend to be plus matchups (Atlanta, Detroit, Carolina and Las Vegas); but it really feels like the volume is getting too loud to ignore here. Even in a neutral environment, Bruce Arians leans towards the pass. In fact, Tampa Bay was ranked second in the NFC in regular season success rate (62.5%), and there’s a decent chance the script will dictate Buccaneers’ pitch even more than usual. Still, it’s not just about how often Brady throws the ball, it’s also about what types of passes are called. One of the reasons the veteran is playing fantastically and consistently in the second half of the season was that Tampa Bay began to increase the number of crossing routes, which was Brady’s bread and butter in New England. It’s partly why Brady averaged an eye-watering 26.5 DKFP in his last seven starts of the regular season. Also while Chiefs D / ST ($ 2,600) is clearly superior defending through the air than defending the run, they were only 16th in pass defense by DVOA.

FLEX plays

Leonard Fournette ($ 7,800) – While I’m firmly convinced that the Buccaneers will likely play from behind in this game, we’ve reached the point where Playoff Lenny may well be script-proof. Although that must be recognized Ronald Jones ($ 2,200) was unable to play in the Wild Card round, Fournette has recorded 156 of the 210 snaps in the playoffs (74.3%) so far and he took that opportunity to become a vital element of the Tampa Bays attack. Namely, Fournette has 17 goals and 14 receptions in the Buccaneers past three games, along with 48 carriers for 211 yards and two touchdowns. However you cut it, it looks like Fournette will see about 20 touches against a defense that allowed the second-most targets to counter RBs and was ranked 31st on DVOA’s run during the regular season.

Darrel Williams ($ 5,200) – I am not suggesting that there is no chance of that Clyde Edwards Helaire ($ 7,000) works his way back to the lead after being able to log full workouts all week, but what exactly did Williams do to lose his recent role? Heck, CEH actually beat his teammate 32-to-30 in the Chiefs 38-24 win over the Bills, but it was Williams who finished 14 touches against Edwards-Helaries seven. The rookie also managed to take advantage of those opportunities only seven yards. Since Tampa Bay has surrendered the least DKFP to RB opponents all season, it might be better to just ignore the Kansas City backfield completely; however, if I pick some, its Williams that’s viable.

Demarcus Robinson ($ 1,400) – A few things to consider with Robinson, who didn’t get a pass in Chiefs’ most recent game and is currently on the COVID-19 list. First, despite the goose egg against Buffalo, Robinson still played 65% of Kansas City’s offensive snaps in the AFC Championship Game. Two, Robinson was considered only a close contact and he should be free to play on Sunday. In short, when it comes to the Chiefs’ tertiary reception options, I think the defining characteristic is affordability. With Sammy Watkins ($ 4,200) trending to be active for this game, Robinson and Mecole Hardman ($ 5,600) will have to split snaps with the veteran wideout. That creates a situation where none of these three men is likely to see more than three or up to four targets. Is Watkins really three times more likely to get those looks than Robinson? Is Hardman four times as likely? Well, that’s what this pricing suggests. I’ll save some salary and take my chances with the always-overlooked Kansas City WR.

Fades

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ($ 7,000) – As mentioned above, I just can’t imagine getting into a situation where I choose the former first round. Except how ineffective he looked at the bills beyond how difficult a matchup was Buccaneers D / ST ($ 2,800) has been running backs all year round, just not sure what role Edwards-Helaires is right now. While catching passes at LSU, the 21-year-old has recorded just nine receptions in his past five games. Although billed back in every situation, after seven carries in the opponent’s 10-yard line, Edwards-Helaire got all the way back in Week 1 just eight more of those tries for the remainder of the regular season. This is a hefty salary ceiling to give up for an asset with so many question marks.

THE OUTCOME

I think it would shock a lot of non-gamblers to know that somehow the Chiefs are only 2-8 ATS in their past 10 games. Still, Kansas City isn’t your average NFL team. They even kind of remind me of recent NBA dynasties, aware that they have the ability to flip a switch whenever they want. The Chiefs were well on their way to crushing the Browns prior to Mahomes’ injury, and they made easy work of a dangerous Bills team. They are engaged. It’s the playoffs. It’s the Super Bowl. When Kansas City plays at the highest level, there is no team in football that can match that.

Final Score: Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 21

Imagine DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $ 5.55 million Super Bowl LV Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game in the game.

Place your NFL betting Bee DraftKings Sportsbook and online betting by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can contact crisis counseling and referral by phone 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ / WV / PA / MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH / CO), 1-800-INSET OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call / text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH). CO / IL / IN / IA / NH / NJ / PA / TN / VA / WV / MI only. Restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and sometimes play on my personal account in the games I advise on. While I have given my personal views on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the opinion (s) of DraftKings and I may also use other players and strategies than what I recommend above..