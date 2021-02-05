Men’s Tennis Sweeps No. 23 Texas Tech





DALLAS, TXThe LSU men’s tennis team beat No. 23 Texas Tech 4-0 at the Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, Texas on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers improve to 7-0 in the season, the best record LSU has started since 2003-04. Double The Tigers came out and made a statement in the doubles, losing only two combined sets in their two wins. No. 60 Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner brought it to Reed Collier and Parker Wynn and defeated them 6-1. Nick Watson and Boris Kozlov followed, beating Franco Ribero and Isaac Arevalo 6-1, while the Tigers took the doubles in just over 20 minutes. Singles LSU did not pass up the singles and won the first set on five of the six courts. Boris Kozlov swept his second set and gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead after beating Dimitrios Azodis 6-3, 6-0. No. 99 Ronald Hohmann put the Tigers to 3-0 after defeating Ilgiz Valiev, 6-2, 6-4. Freshmen Benjamin Ambrosio completed the sweep after beating Francisco Vittar 6-3, 6-2. Tiger Talk Ronald Hohmann About the team’s performance “Personally I felt very good in singles. It was the best match I have played all year. In doubles, Rafa [Wagner] and I was in the zone, beating their ranked duo. Our team in general improves every game. It’s really good for us to sweep a team like Texas Tech. Now we keep it going on Sunday. “ Next one The Tigers will return home to face in-state rival Tulane at 1pm on Sunday, February 7 at 1pm at the LSU Tennis Complex. For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access to the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis. Results Texas Tech vs LSU February 4, 2021 in Dallas, TX (Lakewood Country Club) LSU 4, # 23 Texas Tech 0 Singles 1. # 99 Ronald Hohmann (LSU)def. # 93 Ilgiz Valiev (TTU) 6-2, 6-4 2. Rafael Wagner (LSU)vs. # 115 Reed Collier (TTU) 2-6, 6-1, 0-3, unfinished 3. Tom Pisane (LSU)vs. Franco Ribero (TTU) 6-4, 2-5, unfinished 4. Boris Kozlov (LSU)def. Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) 6-3, 6-0 5. Joao Graca (LSU)vs. Isaac Arevalo (TTU) 6-4, 4-5, unfinished 6. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU)def. Francisco Vittar (TTU) 6-3, 6-2 Double 1. # 60 Ronald Hohmann / Rafael Wagner (LSU)def. Reed Collier / Parker Wynn (TTU) 6-1 2. Joao Graca / Joey Thomas (LSU)vs. Ilgiz Valiev / Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) 4-2, unfinished 3. Nick Watson / Boris Kozlov (LSU)def. Franco Ribero / Isaac Arevalo (TTU) 6-1 Match Notes: Texas Tech 2-1; National ranking # 23 LSU 7-0 Order of arrival: Doubles (1,3); Singles (4,1,6)







