Minor leaguers start making plans for life after hockey

Jake Paterson skated and trained in the morning and studied real estate in the afternoon. Steve Johnson has gotten his license as a commercial pilot. Ty Randell enjoyed firefighting so much that he turned down a contract offer to play the sport he loves.

When the pandemic put sports on ice, many minor league hockey players began planning for some next. Several minor league teams are not playing at all this season, resulting in fewer jobs and those that kept coming up with less money.

There was a lot of uncertainty, said Paterson, a goalkeeper for the ECHLs Allen Americans. My parents always wanted me to have something in my back pocket for every time I played hockey. “

Paterson took advantage of Professional Hockey Players Associations’ Career Enhancement Program, which has been around for 20 years to help players learn a different trade for when they hang their skates. It’s never been more popular than it is now, as 170 PHPA members have signed up since March.

Because presence generates more income for minor league sports Than their Major League counterparts, the pandemic is having a more devastating effect on businesses there and the end is not yet in sight. No fans and no lucrative national media deals make it hard to stay afloat, let alone turn a profit.

The two best hockey leagues under the NHL, the American Hockey League and the ECHL, employ nearly 1,500 players and hundreds of staff, including coaches and off-ice personnel. Three AHL and nine ECHL teams have opted out of playing during seasons that were cut short due to virus issues.

The financial terms that allowed the AHL to open its season on Friday include guaranteeing each player 40% of their base salary regardless of how many games are played, which is a minimum of $ 30,000 for players on standard contracts. The PHPA has told players who have other jobs to keep them and has asked the top leagues not to send players down, which would cost some on the rosters.

We have tried to do everything we can to create as many jobs as possible, said PHPA director Larry Landon. We asked for the sympathy of the National Hockey League and their clubs and the American Hockey League and their clubs because the guys at the bottom of the totem pole are the guys who earn the least and need the jobs the most.

Landon praised a record number of registrations to the career advancement program, which not only helps players find job training and opportunities, but works with ECHL to help pay for the programs. Firefighting and real estate are the most popular options, and some current and former players are taking the opportunity to earn a college degree.

I would say there are definitely more experienced guys out there reaching out: guys who might be winding down and this pandemic will push it, said Steve Carney, the career improvement program coordinator. The pandemic could make the decision for them. There are also many young guys who are benefiting. They are proactive. They know they can get hurt if they have to do anything else.

Paterson, Johnson, Randell and Justin Kea who have stopped playing to start referees are all in their twenties. All but Paterson went into the program before the pandemic and are grateful for that lead.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve said that this year, said Randell, who interviewed for a firefighter job after choosing it over hockey. It couldn’t have been better timing and I’m very grateful because now I’m just about ready to leave, just after those six months in COVID. I wasn’t just training and waiting for the season to happen.

Randell attended a Toronto fire school that now has a waiting list. Teammates saw him reading the textbook on the road or on the rink last season, which was an opportunity to tell them about the career improvement program.

Carney and union officials give annual presentations to educate players about the program. So much time away from hockey during the pandemic was just another reason for them to watch it.

This timetable we had now has certainly opened the eyes of many players, said Johnson, who obtained his pilot’s license in November and signed to play hockey in Europe this week. So this has opened eyes for many athletes to say, okay, I have to be more than just a hockey player. What can I do with my life?

Kea was 25 when he made the difficult decision to trade his sticks for a whistle. As the Sabers’ third-round pick in 2012, he went to the officer’s NHL camp in Buffalo in the summer of 2019 and is happy that his path allows him to stay in the game.

I just personally felt it’s better to come in a little bit I don’t know if it’s early but for me it felt like I got out of hockey and now got into something different instead of being in the same position , maybe if I played three more years and then he tried to find out, he said. I just thought there was a need for a transition. I am now very happy how it turned out.

