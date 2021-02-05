Qualifying events will resume as Tokyo Games draw closer





(Reuters) – With Olympic officials reiterating their commitment to holding the Tokyo Games this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, several sports will soon resume qualifying for athletes with less than six months to go. FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective mask during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in front of the giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon The pandemic decimated Olympic qualification across all sports disciplines last year, with numerous competitions postponed or canceled before the Games themselves were postponed for a year. As things stand, 61% of quota places for athletes have already been allocated to National Olympic Committees by July 23-August. 8 Games, with an additional 25% to be determined on June 29. The remaining 14%, in sports such as swimming, tennis, badminton and golf, will be determined based on their respective classification systems, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said last week. Olympic officials on Wednesday unveiled their first guidelines for the Games, which include the mandatory wearing of a mask, a ban on chants at events, and another one on using public transportation. So far, only five Olympic disciplines have completed the qualifying process for Tokyo: road and track cycling, equestrian, hockey, volleyball and climbing. Track and field athletes have until June 29 to qualify through the World Athletics Ranking Path, which will be based on the average of an athlete’s top five results, with performance weighted based on the status of the competition . The top 10 finishers in marathon events at the 2019 Doha World Championships and each of the marathon majors held until April 5, 2020 have already qualified for the Games. Hopeful for triathlon, however, is in limbo as the stand has been frozen since March. The World Triathlon Executive Board said Friday it would not resume qualifying until May 1, and would not make a final decision until next month. The modern pentathlon has faced political turmoil in Belarus, aside from the pandemic, which forced the organizers of the World Cup to move the event from Minsk to Cairo from June 7-13 due to security concerns. Wrestling hopes to host qualifying events in Europe, Asia and Africa and Oceania in March and April, as well as a world qualifying tournament in May, while table tennis events will be held in Europe, Asia and Latin America in March and April. In handball, the top two teams from tournaments in Norway, France and Germany will complete the men’s line-up from March 12-14, while the top two women’s teams from events in Spain, Hungary and Montenegro (March 19-21) will also Tokyo. The two-legged women’s qualifier between China and South Korea – which will determine Asia’s final entry – is now scheduled for April, after it was initially scheduled for this month, which marks the fourth time the draw has been postponed. The artistic swimming qualification event to be held in Tokyo in March as a test event for the Games has also been moved to May due to new coronavirus restrictions in Japan. Additional reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos