Top tips for school coaches for filming virtual cricket drills

Clayesmore School offers a comprehensive online program for their cricket players, and head of the boys games at the school Dan Conway gives his insight into content production and how to engage students at more usual times

Amid all the uncertainty and fear for the welfare of crickets at the school level, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a few positive consequences for our educational institutions.

Now we are in a third lockdown, schools are prepared and practiced to produce digestible content that learns despite not being in class. Sport, and cricket in particular, has been featured through challenges and practice in living rooms, bedrooms and gardens across the country.

The technical benefits are obvious in getting young people to wave their bats, but the mental health benefits are also immaterial but invaluable.

The teachers and coaches who create these sessions are to be hugely praised. It can sometimes be difficult to engage a group of teens when they are in the same room, but being virtually engaged and inspiring is a whole different ball game.

Leading in their virtual offering is Clayesmore School in Dorset.

Having the students in school last semester allowed us to start winter preparation in group bubbles and now we have switched to distance learning. of boy sports Dan Conway tells The cricketer.

We have created selection boards for all different sports so students can choose an activity or training method. But they can change throughout the week, shape it themselves.

Virtual learning may have lost its novelty at this point, so keeping the content up to date is vital.

I gave strength and conditioning sessions there, as well as skill work that I filmed, Conway continues. Everything can be done at home and I can also keep track of what the students are doing, especially the cricket scholars.

Clayesmore hosted bat test day of The Cricketer’s Club Cricket Guide in 2019

The moment he spoke, Conway was soon on his way through the nearly empty school to the gymnasium to film the next cricket practice video. This type of content has become extremely popular in the past year, with hundreds if not thousands of videos uploaded to help young people stay fit and stay connected with the game.

But, as with all forms of video production, what looks like a seamless end product is the result of hours and planning, and years of practice in coaching, explaining, and video skills.

My best tip for making a cricket coaching video is to keep it simple, no matter how simple it sounds, Conway explains. I’ve seen a lot of people start filming, are given two minutes and lose the overview and have to start over, using countless shots and wasting a lot of time.

Conway is an experienced coach, part of the Dorset coaching staff and his tips for creating student videos apply to all sports.

Instead of explaining an exercise in the video himself, he simply performs the task and uses text in the montage to introduce and explain it.

Today’s video helps players learn to play ball late.

I set up a camera with two Feed Buddies, one in front of me and one next to me. So I shift my position and those watching can see the drill from the front and the side. The side-on review is key so you can see the point of impact. When the kids can see that, they understand that they can play the ball very late under their eye line.

Of course, different coaches and schools won’t all have the same facilities, but an iPhone will do the job, and Feed Buddies can be replaced with real friends, gently throwing tennis balls at the batter.

Conway lists his top tips for creating coaching videos for young players:

– A few important coaching points

– Make it accessible to everyone

– Minimal equipment as it must match the student house

– Pairing in post-skill demo challenges

– Make it interactive

It is this awareness for the viewer, the students watching, that stands out and Conway’s simple tip to write text instead of trying to explain it, and to move yourself to show a side view, which other coaches can help. there trying to communicate remotely with their players.

This innovation, creativity and willingness to produce a better product for students to engage with is admirable, but it is indeed necessary to keep the spirit of cricket alive for students in school.

But Clayesmore’s creativity meant for competition is nothing new, especially in home cricket matches.

The winners of the home competitions are not determined by who is the best team on paper. It is who is the team that has read and correctly interpreted the rules and adjusted their playing style.

The house cricket rules at Clayesmore are unique. One rule is that if a batsman encounters three consecutive point balls, not only are they out, but their individual score is removed from the team total.

Cricket is provided to be accessible to everyone

It keeps the shot going, but it’s also good for captains to be aware that they are saving their best bowlers for last when batsmen get higher scores.

One of my big things is handling. There has been a huge decline in the age groups of young people and I think this is because of the field work. They are in the field and think it is boring.

But with house cricket being eight / nine per side, and the three consecutive dots ruling, the fielders are doing something every ball. You get a player on the B or C team shooting around the field and they enjoy it because they are busy.

The point ball rule keeps the score ticking and the batters going, a check in the fitness column, but three run-outs and the innings end, so a cricket brain is required.

A restriction on outside matches could indeed be a boon as this innovative, inclusive and fun tournament could last longer than one or two weekends, instead becoming a full round robin where internal bragging will certainly be a fierce but well-enjoyed yield. contest.

But no matter what happens in the coming months, Clayesmore will be prepared. The elite players will be in their best shape thanks to Conway’s home video drills, but even if we are subjected to another summer with no outside school matches there will be a lot of fun and cricket will remain firmly in the hearts. and ghosts of this current generation.



