How Rocklin High School’s Tennis Teams Adapt to COVID-19 Protocols





After the coronavirus cleared courts last year, it’s now in full swing for high school tennis and it’s day four of training for the Rocklin High School tennis team. Yeah, it’s been a while since we’ve hit a tennis ball, but we’re fine. Here player Sam Eckenberg said. Last week, the CIF Sac-Joaquin section, headed by the California Health Department, empowered each league to create their own schedules. We are going to go short sets. Typically in tennis, you go to six and we play to four, said head coach Dale Eckenberg. The league also decided to combine the seasons for girls and boys, and that actually increased the competition. They’re a lot more consistent than the guys and they have a much smarter tennis game I think, ”said player Hayden Erl. Teammate Erin Johnson agrees, it’s quite fun to hit with both genders and also fun to meet new people. There are plenty of safety protocols in place, including wearing masks. “We’re going to mask all the time and stay apart and we’re going to high five with some racket,” said Dale Eckenberg. It’s getting very sweaty and you can’t breathe, either. but I understand why I have to wear them, said player Emma Owens.

