Boston College Mens Hockey v. Boston University: Final Thoughts and Predictions





Well, the Boston College Eagles play at Boston University. Again. Last week was a bit of a false start as the highly anticipated BC / BU home and home series was canceled due to COVID mitigation efforts by the Boston University administration as part of a department-wide shutdown. But the Terriers are back on the ice, and now, after finishing a season of false starts, the college hockey believers are getting two of the best games of the year this weekend. No one knows exactly how Hockey East is going to pick out the regular season championship (@BurntBoats did some back of the napkin math based on an interview with Hockey East Associate Commissioner and friend of the blog Brian Smith), but any calculation will pretty much put BC and BU neck and neck, meaning that this weekend, especially with how things are going, will matter a lot, but we would get a regular season champion Hockey East race this year. So let’s talk about it. Abort the series Fear of the unknownLet’s face it, BU has barely played the required number of games to count two hands. What that means is that while we have one idea how BU the weekend will be, there are still many questions. There aren’t that many freshmen on the team, but the returners haven’t seen much of the ice this year, so there are variables. Score when we can: One thing is for sure, this game is in between two of the most efficient offenses in the country. The two Comm. Ave schools are one and two in firing rate, and while their Corsi numbers leave a lot to be desired, I’d attribute BU’s downright hopeless Corsi numbers to a small sample size and tumble BC’s into a series of brutal Corsi games. The jury is still out if either team is dominant enough to take over a match, but it is abundantly clear that if you give either team enough time and space to work, there is enough talent for teams to take over. have it paid. Farrance: BC will face one of the country’s top two-way defenders in David Farrance. Farrance is a strong distributor that can find the net on its own. BC needs to keep an eye on him all night because while BU may not have a foul to take over a game, Farrance can certainly dominate his services. Random, possibly incorrect fact from BU’s Wikipedia page BU is also not from Boston. It was actually founded in Newbury, Vermont in 1837, before moving to Boston in 1867.This is completely true, by the way.) Alcoholic drink of the game based on barley and hops Harpoon Bock Hog This cinnamon-based lager, from one of Bostons’ best breweries, is a quintessential winter drink. Additionally, like BU, Harpoon also has ties to Vermont. Prediction I’m really looking forward to these games as I think they will be one of the best of the year. I think BC wins the first game. The second game is over filthy historic Walter Brown Arena, and I always fear the ghosts of that building that haunt the Eagles. Friday: 4-1 BC Saturday: 2-2







