DeBoer returns for Golden Knights, Pietrangelo does not play against Kings





Peter DeBoer will coach Friday for the Vegas Golden Knights against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena (10:00 PM ET; NHLN, SN, ATTSN-RM, KCOP-13, NHL.TV) after being removed from NHL COVID- 19 protocol.

“I think in 12 years (of coaching at the NHL) I may have missed a few games, two of which I can think of, and so you’re just not used to it,” said DeBoer. “You’re not used to that perspective, especially during the regular season. You know, I’m sure it looks a lot like a player getting injured. You feel like you’re disappointing the group if you’re not there.” DeBoer returned to practice on Friday after spending 10 days in quarantine. He along with defender Alex Pietrangelo and two assistants were absent on Wednesday when the Golden Knights practiced for the first time since their facilities closed on Jan. 27 under NHL COVID-19 protocol. Assistant Ryan Craig returned on Thursday, but assistant Ryan McGill stayed off the ice. Pietrangelo, who remains in protocol and has not been available since January 28, will not play on Friday. He has scored four points (one goal, three assists) in seven games and leads the Golden Knights in time on ice per game (25:37). “I’ve been talking to him for the past 10 days or week, and from everything I’ve heard, he’s feeling great, almost asymptomatic,” said DeBoer. “So that’s the good news with what’s going on with him, and until he comes back, it’s a chance. We have the luxury to [Nick] Holden there, who is a veteran. We know this is going to be a seamless transition. “We knew this was going to test our depth, which we have been through here. We knew it was only a matter of time, and sure enough it arrived, and I’m excited about the guys going in.” General manager Kelly McCrimmon coached the Golden Knights, assisted by Henderson staff of the American Hockey League, in a 5-4 shootout defeat at home to the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 26 after the Vegas staff failed to coach according to the protocol. McCrimmon said after the game that a bus had tested positive. The Vegas facilities were closed the following day. The Golden Knights were scheduled to play against Blues again at T-Mobile Arena the next day, but the NHL announced that the game was postponed and that the facilities would remain closed after a player and another member of the staff entered protocol. Pietrangelo was then listed as unavailable. The NHL announced on January 29 that the Vegas games against the San Jose Sharks scheduled for Monday and Wednesday had been postponed, that the facilities would remain closed, and four members of the Golden Knights, including three coaches, were isolated. “With this break there are certainly advantages and disadvantages”, defender Shea Theodore said. “I think it’s hard not to be on the ice before then, but I think we’re mentally fresh. I think we’re definitely a little bit recharged, and we’re up for that challenge. Come back. Playing on a team that plays hockey, I think we should keep it very simple. We should try to find our game early and stick to it. “ NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika contributed to this report







