Minnesota Hockey Day is back … sort of





The pandemic can throw all kinds of wrenches into planned plans, such as the Winter Classic, the NWHL playoffs and Minnesota Wild games, but luckily for hockey fans, there will still be one event – just in a different way than usual. The Wild, along with Fox Sports North, announced on Thursday that the annual Minnesota Hockey Day celebration will take place on February 27 and will be broadcast from the John Rose Oval in Roseville, Minnesota. However, the normally in-person event featuring several live, extracurricular, and collegiate matches will be replaced with a series of reruns and retrospectives, as well as a live (though indoor) event – a regularly scheduled game between the Minnesota Wild and the Los Angeles Kings. Starting at 1:00 p.m., Fox Sports North will run reruns of the 2007 HDM high-school game between St. Paul Johnson and Lake of the Woods, and will follow with the 2018 battle of the Minnesota women’s college programs. Duluth and St. Cloud State. The normally scheduled Wild Live will air at 6.30am, followed by the Wild / Kings broadcast from the Xcel Energy Center, with puck drop at 7pm. Finally, to end the day, FSN will debut the documentary Minnesota Wilds 20th Anniversary: ​​a look back at the two-decade history of of the Wild with highlights and interviews. The documentary will be broadcast at 10 p.m. During Hockey Day Minnesota FSN will also look back and where are they now? features about players and teams through the history of Minnesota Hockey Day, as well as an interview with Dr. Joel Boyd, the Minnesota Wild’s team physician and the first African-American team physician in the history of the league. The 2021 Hockey Day Minnesota festivities were originally scheduled for Mankato, Minnesota with the regular lineup of live outdoor hockey games, but the event was postponed in October due to the spread of COVID-19. At the time, it was announced that Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 will be held in Mankato instead, with dates, times and schedules to be determined.

