Russell Wilson in for Walter Payton Man of the Year at NFL Honors this Saturday





Don’t miss it for Super Bowl Sunday NFL Honors on Saturdays at 6 p.m. on CBS. Hosted by Steve Harvey, the show will reveal the winners of a number of season awards, as well as the latest Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Awards include: MVP

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Coach of the year

Walter Payton Man of the Year Russell Wilson is the Seahawks’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and his cause is as strong as anyone’s. The accolade recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the pitch, and Wilson has shone in both areas throughout 2020, setting a franchise record with 40 touchdown passes on the pitch while contributing to the community in countless ways during one of the most challenging years. conceivable. His list of philanthropic endeavors in 2020 is not only long in terms of actions taken, but also broad in the breadth of issues being addressed, from donations to address food security during the COVID-19 pandemic to talking about racism in the ESPY Awards 2020 to launch a tuition-free public charter school to increase voter registration ahead of the 2020 election. Last week, he teamed up with the Seahawks and NFL FLAG to announce a new NFL FLAG league, Russell Wilson NFL FLAG Football, available for boys and girls ages 4-14 in the Seattle area. All 32 Man of the Year nominees will receive a donation of $ 40,000 in their name to the charity of their choice, and the winner will receive a donation of $ 250,000 to the charity of their choice. In addition, the winner will wear a Man of the Year patch on their jersey for the rest of their match days. Tune into CBS Saturday at 6pm to see if Russ can take home this incredible honor.

