Auburn’s board approves the $ 91.9 million Football Performance Center





The Auburn football program is finally getting a dedicated, self-contained facility on campus. The Board of Trustees gave final approval for the Football Performance Center project during the virtual meeting on Friday. The estimated cost is $ 91.9 million. The expected completion date is July 2022, in time for the start of what would be Bryan Harsinthe second season leads the program. The facility will be on the site of the old Hutsell Track, on West Samford Avenue between Wire Road and Biggio Drive. Site preparation has been underway for months. The goal: “To provide the Auburn University football team with the key and essential capabilities and resources necessary to compete successfully within the Southeastern Conference and with national peer programs.” Design renderings for the project, unveiled last month, show an operations building (131,100 square feet), weight room, indoor exercise facility (95,300 square feet) and two natural grass outdoor practice fields. Some of the amenities inside include a large circular locker room, team meeting rooms, a players lounge, a barber shop, a recording studio, a flight simulator and offices for coaches and staff, with large video screens throughout. A FLIGHT SIMULATOR ?:Why Auburn’s new facility will hold an unusual feature It is a necessary step for a program that is lagging behind its biggest rivals in the college football arms race. The Mal Moore Athletic Facility in Alabama underwent a state-of-the-art renovation in 2013 and was upgraded again last year. Auburn still houses its football activities from a multipurpose facility that opened in 1989. FAST IMPACT:These Auburn signers could play for Bryan Harsin immediately in 2021 ANALYSIS:Understanding Auburn Football’s Lowest Recruitment Class Since 2004 Auburn’s last major facility upgrade for football was the $ 28 million Harbert Family Recruiting Center, which brought a new locker room, recruiting space, club rooms and press box to Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2018. All football activities will move to the new facility after opening. The existing building would continue to house the activities of athletics departments and could eventually be used to relocate staff working out of Beard-Eaves-Memorial Coliseum. Sealed bids to build the project will be accepted until Tuesday, after which time they will be unsealed and made public. The lowest bidder is selected. The project is funded by university bonds, with the debt service being paid by funds from the athletics department. The university announced a $ 10 million donation to the project, the largest donation in the history of Auburn athletics from Walt and Ginger Waltosz in November 2019. Auburn athletics reported a surplus of nearly $ 17.9 million during the 2019-2020 financial year are the largest in 12 years. Josh Vitale is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can follow him on Twitter at @JoshVitale. To reach him by email,click here.







