Bambol, chef de mission Mon gets the ball from SEA Games rolling





ALL medalists in the 2019 30th Southeast Asian Games, which the country is hosting with great success, will be guaranteed slots on Team Philippines until the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam later this year. At least for now. President of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), Rep. Abraham Bambol Tolentino and Vietnam SEA Games Chef Ramon Fernandez agreed on the criteria at their first official meeting on Friday at the East Ocean Palace Restaurant in Paraaque City. Tolentino and Fernandez, a commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission, also revealed that the country will participate in 38 of the 40 sports programmed by Vietnam. But we are not closing the doors to national sports associations that could justify the inclusion of their athletes, in case these featured athletes fail to take the podium in 2019, Tolentino said. Vietnam hosts fewer sports (40) compared to the country’s 56 two years ago, but the number of events is pinned to 520, just 16 fewer than those in the 30th edition of the biennial games. This year’s games take place from November 21 to December 2. The criteria for now are on the medalist gold, silver and bronze at the last SEA Games. If an NSA can prove to us that it has athletes who can win gold, we’ll have to discuss it with the POC, Fernandez said. However, neither leader identified the two sports that will not be on Team Philippines’ list. I can’t say at this point what these two sports are not included, but it will be an ongoing review [process] in coordination with the NSAs, Fernandez said. Fernandez also said he will talk to the PSC board led by Chairman William Butch Ramirez about the possibility of transforming the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City into a bubble training facility for qualified and aspiring athletes for the SEA Games. . There are no more [Covid-19] patients at Rizal Memorial and there are only seven left at PhilSports, Fernandez said. Non-state actors without their own bubble-blowing facilities could use both if they are no longer needed as a quarantine center. A few NSAs are in the process of setting up their own bubble training camps (Ormoc City), rowing (La Mesa Dam), wrestling (Las Pias City), archery (Dumaguete City), and cycling and skateboarding (Tagaytay City). Olympic qualifiers in Tokyo and aspirants in boxing, karate and taekwondo have been training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna since January 15. Tolentino said the budget for the training, preparation and participation of athletes will be taken from the PSCs National Sports Development Fund which is fed by the sports agencies’ share of the revenues of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. Fernandez also announced that Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation will be President Atty. Alberto Agra will be one of his deputies. The sports on the Vietnam program are water sports, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, billiards, bodybuilding, bowling, boxing, canoeing, chess, cycling, dance sports, e-sports, fencing, football, futsal, golf, gymnastics, handball, judo, jiu jitsu, karate, kick boxing, kurash, muaythai, pencaksilat, petanque, rowing, sepaktakraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, vovinam, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

