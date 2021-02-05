WSU Women Angry # 5 UCLA, 67-63





The win is the program’s first-ever win over an opponent in the top five.

PULLMAN, Wash. Charlisse Leger-Walker proves she is one of the most stubborn players in the history of WSU women’s basketball and she’s just a freshman. The New Zealand native rattled nine consecutive points for the Cougs to take a 67-63 victory over the # 5 team in the country, UCLA, on Friday. The three she hit with 42 seconds to go turned out to be the biggest shot as it lifted the Cougs over the Bruins 64-63 and WSU would remain in the lead from then on. Unsurprisingly, Leger-Walker was the top scorer of the game with 28 points. The Cougs defense really was the star of the show, as they limited UCLA to just 36% field goal percentage and 25% shooting out of three. The win is the program’s first win over an opponent in the top five. It could also get the team a bid for the NCAA tournament as they have now won both the Bruins and # 9 Arizona. “I just love to stand in front of the team and say it, like check that off the list. I’m going to love every moment of the ride on this steep mountain top. It’s so hard to climb it, said Kamie Ethridge of scoring a top five victory after the game. “I am well aware of the depth of this program and how hard it has been to change it and how much blood, sweat and tears this group has put into achieving some of these things. we will celebrate them while we can, and they will get back to work. “ That feeling when you get angry. THEY RAISED COACH ETHRIDGE. https://t.co/Yz6RpskyqM pic.twitter.com/7ltJ6SW48Y – Karthik Venkataraman (@KREMKarthik) February 5, 2021 It’s been a tough trajectory for the Cougs since they beat Arizona a few weeks ago, a team that was number 7 at the time. They fell at UCLA and USC in LA overtime games and also fell at # 13 in Oregon. They were also handled easily by # 6 Stanford at home in back to back matches last week. Their only win on the stretch was a double overtime affair against Oregon state in Corvallis. The Cougs are now 8-6 in season. They will take on USC at noon on Sunday.







