India’s historic victory cannot be attributed solely to its population

Australian cricket coach Justin Langer complimented India on the stunning victory in the Test series Down Under when he said there are 1.5 billion Indians and if you play the eleven you have to be really tough.

In all fairness, the comment is not as charitable as it might seem at first glance. It diminishes some shine from the Indian team’s victory. This was not just another Test series win. This was a case of a pair of bench warmers comfortably defeating the most powerful team in the world. Such a victory cannot be reduced to just the size of the Indian population.

Langer’s comment assumes that match-winning players are just lying on the side of the road among the crowds and that the selectors just have to play a little tired to pick the best of the lot. It assumes that no real effort has to be made to prepare a strong testing team, given the wide range of players to choose from.

If this was the case that Indias’s cricket prowess stemmed from the size of the demographics, then we should have won almost every other test series we’ve played in the last 89 years. After all, we’ve always been the most populous country of the countries that play Test. We shouldn’t have won just 159 of the 546 tests we’ve played from 1932 to the end of the Australian series. We should have won at least half of that, if not more.

Australia, on the other hand, should have been the minnows of the international cricket as it has a population of about 25 million compared to India’s 1.5 billion. Taking Langers’ logic one step further, India should have won the World Cup five times, not Australia. India should have beat Australia even in the 1970s, when Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson made touring hitters shudder with their thunderbolts and the West Indies should not have dominated world cricket in the 1970s and 1980s, as the players came from a group the Caribbean sparsely populated.

Consider these numbers. India has a win rate of only 29.1%, while for Australia it is 47.24%. Australia is also far ahead with India. The Kangaroos have won 42 of the 102 tests they’ve played with India so far. India has won only 30, most of them on its own.

What these numbers show is that excelling in sports has nothing to do with population. It has more to do with the right infrastructure, the right managers, and a domestic cricket scene that is competitive. Interestingly, India has played about 75 test series since 1999-2000 and has won more than 40. That’s a strike rate of more than 50%. Clearly our cricket managers have changed. This is also the case with the approach of the new breed of young cricket players.

While Rahul Dravid has refused to take credit for some of the youth’s achievements, it was under his leadership that the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar came to the fore. But most of all, you have to give it to these young cricketers who have been through a lot in recent months and yet have not lost their hunger to win in the tough conditions in Australia.

The boys had been in a Covid-19-induced biobubble since August as they had to prepare for the UAE IPL. From the IPL they left for Australia, where Siraj faced the death of his father and T Natarajan had to miss the birth of his first child.

Subsequently, the Indian team was fired for a monumentally embarrassing 36 in the first Test, which will no doubt leave emotional scars on players proud to represent the country. To make matters worse, some of Indias’ best players got injured or had to leave the team mid-series for personal reasons. And if all this wasn’t enough, the players faced racist jibes from some Australian spectators.

It is true that many of these cricketers come from humble backgrounds and lived hard lives before becoming stars. They know how to fight through difficult situations. But it would be very unfair to reduce their will to win to the Indian people alone.

