Men’s Tennis organizes Washington on Saturday





Ben Breitbach



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Razorback Mens Tennis (4-0) gets its first Power 5 test on Saturday afternoon with a game against the Washington Huskies (2-0) at the Billingsley Tennis Center. The first service on Feb. 6 is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT in Fayetteville. Contest 5 Info Opponent: Washington Huskies Date: Saturday February 6th Location: Billingsley Tennis Center First Service: 3:00 p.m. CT Live Stats: bit.ly/3tpCbEJ PlaySight: bit.ly/38RMCc9 Last timeout The Razorbacks won their fourth game in a row on Wednesday-afternoon with a 5-2 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. It was the Hogs’ fourth win in five years against Tulsa. Arkansas won its third colon in a row by beating all three games. In the number 1 position, Maxim Verboven and Hunter Harrison beat the 29th seeded duo of Connor Di Marco and Kody Pearson with a score of 6-1. Enrique Paya and Jose Dominguez Alonso remained unbeaten as a duo with a 6-1 win over Kamdem / Thelwall-Jones, while Alex Reco and Nico Rousset won their second straight in third place. Singles were highlighted by freshman Adrien Burdet who raised his record to 4-0 as a Razorback with a straight set win over Juan-Pablo Cenoz in fifth position. After dropping his first set of the year, Melvin Manuel fought back in the next two sets to beat Stefan Hampe 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. Enrique Paya took the win with a third set win at No. 6, while the 72nd-seeded Reco won in a third set tiebreaker against Ezequiel Santalla. Scouting the Huskies Washington only participated in a doubleheader with Eastern Washington, both 7-0 sweeps for the Huskies. Jack Davis and Clement Chidekh shared first place for the Huskies and both won in straight sets. Davis was ranked # 65 in the ITA preseason rankings released on January 13. UW picked up all six doubles games in the doubleheader with Eastern Washington. The Huskies will play CT in Tulsa today at 5:00 p.m. before heading to Fayetteville on Saturday. Fast hits >> The Razorbacks last faced UW in 2010 and are looking for their first win against the Huskies since 1994. >> Four Razorbacks currently have 4-0 records in single play, including Alex Reco who was number 72 in the ITA pre-season poll. >> The doubles of Enrique Paya and Jose Dominguez Alonso have remained unbeaten this season after moving to second position after the first game against Omaha. >> Arkansas has opened the season 4-0 for the third time in 10 seasons.

