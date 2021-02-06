Unlike its real counterpart, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics video game runs remarkably smoothly

New updates in the next two months, free and misogyny!

Summarizing the current status of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, “would be better” would be a fairly conservative estimate. Just as the global pandemic looks like it has just over a zero percent chance of disappearing in July, we now have the emergence of a president with a superhuman ability to discredit the entire tournament by speaking up.

In times like these, I prefer to slip into the fantasy world of video games to escape the harsh absurdities of modern life. And as luck would have it, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: The Official Video Game on the Switch and PS4 is just the cure for my failed Games blues.

Ahhh, those are the idyllic things I’ve been looking for.

This adaptation of the global sporting event by Sega combines a realistic spectacle with the striking effects and animation style of their popular Yakuza series for a fun time.

And unlike the real competition, which had to be delayed for a year but still has to fend off deadly heat and even deadlier viruses, these virtual athletics feats run exceptionally smoothly.

It’s always sunny at the Sega Games

In fact, since its release at the end of 2019,Tokyo 2020 Olympics: The Official Video Game is already starting its 34th update of the “Challenge Top Athletes”. This is where real greats from previous Olympics are added to the game when your opponents.

In addition to portraying the similarities realistically, the athletes’ real voices have been recorded for use in the game. So when beach volleyball giants Kaho Sakaguchi and Reika Murakami giving each other a heads-up in the game, they really are.

And when Sakaguchi charges her red aura for a peak, the sound is exactly like real life

Beach volleyball is one of the two-week events from February 5th to 18th. The other is judo, in which players compete against none other than the legendary Shinichi Shinohara. People outside of Japan may remember him from his appearance in Yakuza Kiwami.

As with previous Challenge Top Athlete updates, players can try to beat these top competitors to unlock special achievements. Then we go straight to the 35th challenge with sport climbing and table tennis, with the infamous voice of Tomokazu Harimoto.

From there we quickly enter the 36th challenge, with another Judo grand, Kosei Inoue and an all-star line-up in the 400 meter relay. Finally, fiscal 2020 will come to a close with the 100m sprint and 100m freestyle swimming events ending April 1.

Anyone can guess from there, but it sure will be fun. So join me and a growing number of people who are withdrawing from these imperfect human Olympics and withdrawing into the endless joy of The official video game. It’ll be like that romantic comedy I’ve ever seen The lawn mower man.

Come. Live with me in the machine forever. It’s … peaceful here.

For those who choose to stay in reality, I can only offer this other fully overheard game as a metaphor for Tokyo 2020.

Source, images: PR times

