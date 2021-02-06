Jordan Spieth’s confidence is growing, but is his game finally ready to win again?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – During the first two days of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth saw the kind of round he was looking for.

He dug “out of his head” and then hit 11 fairways.

Unfortunately for Spieth, the two did not happen on the same day.

The first came on Thursday, the last on Friday. Combined, however, they have him fighting for his first win since 2017 – a drought that lasted 76 starts. Spieth is in eighth place at 8 under, four shots behind the lead, heading for the weekend at TPC Scottsdale.



1 Related

For Spieth, the first two rounds were “a kind of story of two different days”. But each was another step in Spieth’s quest for the player he was in 2017 and before. He continues to search for the game, mentally and physically, that he lost along the way.

His confidence grew steadily this week, bolstered, he said, through his first two holes Friday – a birdie at No. 10 followed by a par on the 11th when he started at the back – at temperatures in the 40s.

“Probably higher than it has been in a long time,” Spieth said of his confidence. “Still definitely not at 100, I don’t feel like I have my A-game, but I feel like it’s heading in that direction, which gives me a lot of confidence.”

As his confidence grew, so did his confidence in his game, seemingly with every shot on Friday, starting over with the first two holes.

“It was a really great day where I started to kind of act on those feelings,” said Spieth. “It felt like a 6 or 7 under day, and this is one of the first times in a long time I’ve been almost disappointed by shooting 4 under in a round. That’s a good sign. [On Thursday], it was one of those, like, okay, I shot 4 [under], but I got away with murder. “

He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines last week, his first event since the Masters in November. This week, however, he seems to have found more of what was missing.

And others notice.

“It was good to see he played well today,” said Steve Stricker, 53-year-old Ryder Cup captain, 11 under and one behind leader Xander Schauffele. “I think it’s just a matter of time. He’s got so much talent and so much ability, and he’s a great putter. I think as soon as he comes up with a few things here and there, he’ll be back where he was. “

Eagle in front @Jordan. He is 9 under and 2 in the back of the lead @RTLnews.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/M1V1hjdive PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2021

Stricker doesn’t think it will take much for Spieth to win again.

“He’s done so much in such a short time, even if it’s been a few years, he knows how to do it,” said Stricker. “He showed us that he knows how to do it when he won all those events and majors. I think when he gets in there it will be like cycling again, and he will feel comfortable and do well with it. . “

All the answers to Spieth’s problems might not flow into Scottsdale. Getting back to where he once was is a process he understands takes time.

“I went through 10 years and every year I actually got better at golf and also got better results,” he said. “And then at some point that can’t keep happening, and then go through setbacks, and for me it takes longer to overcome than I sure want to, but I definitely feel on my way ahead.

“I love the game. I want to play with freedom. I want to win golf tournaments and I want to win myself back. I put hours into it. It’s just a matter of working really smart, working on the right side. Things, and then again. , trust it and just be okay with that patience that you don’t have to see results right away. It’s something new to me. ”

Saturday is the next stop in that process.

He is in conflict. He has even been here before during the drought. Spieth has had a tough time this weekend, however.

“For me, it’s about trusting what I’m working on because I’m really starting to take some shots that I couldn’t have made in a long time,” he said. “That builds confidence.”

Not winning will not bring Spieth back, as long as he feels he played well and trusted the swing he worked so hard on.

“When I shoot 6 under [on Saturday], great, “he said.” If I even shoot but I trusted it and it felt really good and I just didn’t get the right breaks or lip out or something, really, that’s fine. I know once I reach the positions I want to hit in the swing I have the pace I want, I have the right swing feel, I know I will eventually move forward, shooting low rounds a lot and winning golf tournaments because I did it.

“It’s nice to have been there and to be the best in the world. You know you can. Obviously when I get into the middle of things this weekend, I’ll take advantage of that competitiveness that I love to do. and hopefully it will be a confident competitive edge that comes from fond memories. ”