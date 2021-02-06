The NFL’s Washington Football Team investigation must be made public, activists say





The investigation, overseen by DC attorney Beth Wilkinson, began in July and is nearing completion, Goodell said at a news conference in Tampa Thursday. The league has not said whether it will release Wilkinsons findings. A league spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There can be no accountability without transparency. Dozens of women boldly came forward, at great risk to their careers, livelihoods and wellbeing, to expose the practices you rightly labeled as repugnant, read the letter, also signed by Futures Without Violence. … If the NFL doesn’t release the report these women will feel right, we think the risk they took was in vain and that Mr. Snyder managed to silence them. The Washington Football Team did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent to a spokeswoman and the team’s public relations office. Wilkinson initially reported to Snyder and the team, but the NFL took a closer look at her investigation after an Aug. 26 report in The Post detailed allegations made by another 25 female former employees, including a cheerleader who accused Snyder of humiliating her. Snyder denied the woman’s accusation, denying any knowledge of two lewd videos, produced by the team’s production workers in 2008 and 2010, featuring moments of partially naked cheerleaders captured on camera during shoots on the swimwear calendar. Also Friday, a federal judge in Virginia denied The Posts’ motion to intervene in a lawsuit over a confidential settlement agreement that appears to contain an allegation of sexual harassment against Snyder by a female former employee. The lawsuit was filed in November by former team attorney David Donovan against Wilkinson, in an apparent effort to prevent Wilkinson from sharing information about the settlement. Donovan dismissed the case in November, and his attorneys, attorneys for Wilkinson and attorneys for the team have been discussing the documents and details related to the case for weeks, according to court documents. Lawyers for Donovan and the team did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Post had requested input on proposed redactions in documents in the case that will eventually be made public. The key details regarding the confidential settlement in the case are consistent with a settlement reviewed by The Post in December in which the team paid a female ex-employee $ 1.6 million after facing a sexual harassment allegation. Snyder had submitted, according to a person familiar with the matter. In a court filing a separate case, Snyder called the woman’s allegations worthless. On Friday, the American magistrate, Ivan P. Davis, ruled that The Post could not intervene in the case. There are instances when some records need to be sealed or redacted, Davis said. Liz Clarke, Mark Maske and Beth Reinhard contributed to this report.

