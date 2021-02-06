Women’s tennis claims first victory on the road





Fort Worth, Texas The LSU Women’s Tennis took its first road race win of the season when they beat TCU on Friday, February 5, with a score of 4-2 at the Bayard H. Freidman Center. With the win, LSU moves up to 4-0 in the season and the Horned Frogs drop to 4-2. Selling points “Courageous performance of this team”, co-head coach Michael Sell said. “Our toughness and resilience were on display today. Nina (Geissler) played with discipline and confidence, as did the upperclassman lead of Paris (Corley) and Taylor (Bridges). Those two showed their mental strength to come back into the doubles and then on. “To keep going. In a three set singles match was the key to our victory.” “We will continue to learn and build with every game. Today was a great team victory on the road.” Doubles results The Horned Frogs claimed the first victory of the afternoon in the No. 1 doubles match, with Mercedes Aristegui and Isabel Pascual defeating senior’s No. 14 ranked duo Eden Richardson and sophomores Nina Geissler by a score of 6-0. The Tigers hit back and claimed a sophomore victory Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt came from behind to win at number 2 over Tate Schroeder and Stevie Kennedy, 6-4. The doubles came down to the No. 3 where seniors Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley opposite Marie Norris and Addy Guevara. The TCU duo got off to a hot start and pulled away quickly, taking a 5-2 lead in the game. Bridges and Corley turned the tide, winning the next three matches and eventually forced a tiebreaker, where the Tiger duo came out on top, 7-5, to complete the comeback and claim the colon for LSU. Singles results TCU took the first singles point of the afternoon in No. 2 singles, where No. 46 Schroeder defeated No. 83 Carrington in a 6-3, 6-3 match. The Tigers took a 2-1 lead after Geissler triumphed at number 6 over Guevara. Geissler took an early lead in the first set and won 6-3. The second set was a thrilling match, with Geissler able to take a lead and hold off a late wave from Guevara to win 6-4 and claim her fourth singles win of the season. TCU equalized after Aristegui defeated Richardson at number 3. A back and forth first set required a tiebreaker that Aristegui won with a score of 7-4. Aristegui sped up the second set to win 6-1 and give Richardson her first singles loss of the season. LSU regained the lead thanks to Corley’s No. 4 victory over Kennedy. Corley got off to a great start, winning the first set 6-3 before Kennedy reacted with a 6-2 win of herself to force a third set. In the third set, Corley recovered from a slow start and sent Kennedy a 6-3 score to get her 11th singles win overall in the season. The match was clinched at No. 1, where No. 41-ranked Bridges faced No. 68 Norris. Norris got off to a fast start and took the first set 6-4. Bridges hit back in the second set, won 6-3 margin and forced a decisive third set. The third set saw Bridges take the lead and fend off a late attack from Norris to win 6-4 and take her third win of the double season. Next one LSU will close its away weekend in Texas when they face SMU in Dallas at noon CT on Sunday, Feb. 7. Social center For more information about the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.Facebook.com/lsuwten LSU 4, TCU 2 Singles competition 1. # 41 Taylor Bridges (LSU) def. # 68 Marie Norris (TCU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 2. # 46 Tate Schroeder (TCU) defeated. # 83 Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-3, 6-3 3. Mercedes Aristegui (TCU) def. Eden Richardson (LSU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 4. Paris Corley (LSU) def. Stevie Kennedy (TCU) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 5. Isabel Pascual (TCU) vs. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 5-7, 6-4, 5-4, unfinished 6. Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Addy Guevara (TCU) 6-3, 6-4 Double competition 1. Mercedes Aristegui / Isabel Pascual (TCU) beats. # 14 Eden Richardson / Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-0 2. Safiya Carrington / Maggie Cubitt (LSU) def. Tate Schroeder / Stevie Kennedy (TCU) 6-4 3. Paris Corley / Taylor Bridges (LSU) def. Marie Norris / Addy Guevara (TCU) 7-6 (7-5) Match Notes: LSU 4-0 TCU 4-2 Order of arrival: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (2,6,3,4,1) T-3: 31 A-97







