Jagga Reddy felt movie stars, cricketers for tweets about farmers

Senior Congress Leader and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy slammed movie stars and cricketers for tweets in support of the central government on the farmers issue. He made fun of them, saying that cultivation is not as simple as putting a paint on your face and keeping a cricket bat in the ground is not the same as plowing a field. If you can’t support the farmers, at least have some feeling not to demoralize them with your tweets, he said here at a news conference. Mr Reddy said that celebrities used to be on the people’s side just like in their movies or shows, but now they seem to be under pressure to back the central government. It’s a shame they don’t even have the guts to question the government’s wrong acts, he said. Referring to tweets from cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and movie stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Kangana Ranaut, he wondered why they weren’t moved by the plight of thousands of farmers outside Delhi protesting the biting cold and asking the government to revoke agricultural laws. reconsider. It is not fair on their part to eat the produce harvested by hardworking farmers and still belittle them, he said, reminding them that except for the BJP, all national parties were against the laws. He further attacked them, saying that the popularity of celebrities in the country was due to the love of the common people for them and not politicians. Have a little heart before criticizing them for your personal achievements or fears, he said.

