Homeless teenager signs with college football team

A homeless teenager in Texas will soon be joining the ranks of college football stars. Leslie Adindu, a senior at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas, has signed a letter of intent to join the football team at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri. What makes Adindu’s achievement even more remarkable is the fact that he’s never played a varsity game. Watch all day TODAY! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY all day long. Adindu, 19, emigrated to the US from Nigeria last year and enrolled as a junior in his high school. “I really didn’t know about football or anything like that,” he said NBC subsidiary KXAS-TV. After being invited by coach Charles Perry to join the school’s junior varsity football team, Adindu impressed the coach with his positive attitude and strong work ethic. Leslie Adindu, right, appears at a press conference with his soccer coach, Charles Perry. Adindu, who lives in a homeless shelter, signed a letter of intent this week to play college football with Southwest Baptist University. KXAS While life on the football field was going well for the athlete, it was a different story at home. Adindu told KXAS that he and his father got into a fight. After his father moved, Adindu was forced to move to a shelter for people without housing. “The great thing about being homeless, especially the kids we have, we don’t want them to lose hope,” Perry told the station. “In that situation you are surrounded by people who have lost hope.” Related Soon Adindu faced another obstacle. By the time he joined the school’s varsity team as a senior, the 6-foot-tall teenager had turned 19, making him two weeks too old to play varsity football in Texas. “He was clearly disappointed,” Perry said. “But he tried to see the big picture.” Adindu’s coaches came up with a plan to keep him on the team even though he wasn’t allowed to play. They recorded his performances at exhibition games and introduced him to scouts. Southwest Baptist University coaches saw potential in Adindu, who still lives in a homeless shelter. They asked him to sign a letter of intent this week. “I didn’t really think it was happening because most of the people in my situation just lose hope sometimes,” Adindu said. Perry hopes others will hear about Adindu’s “success story” and draw inspiration from it. As for Adindu, he has heartfelt advice for anyone in dire straits. “Don’t give up,” he said. Most people would have given up. Just don’t give up. Do your best and leave the rest to God. ‘

