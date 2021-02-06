Tennis: Nervous Reigning Champion Kenin Wipes Out Concerns About Leg Injuries | Sport





By Nick Mulvenney MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Sofia Kenin admitted she still struggled to keep her nerves under control for her Australian Open title defense, but said a leg injury that hit her in a warm-up defeat had disappeared. The American was reduced to tears on Friday after a 6-2 6-2 defeat to Garbine Muguruza in a rematch of last year’s Australian Open final at the Yarra Valley Classic. Foruth seed Kenin admitted she still had some work to do on the mental side of her game, especially as she is aware she will have a target on her back following her Grand Slam breakthrough in Melbourne Park last year. “Obviously, I would like to defend it,” the 22-year-old told reporters. “Mentally I have to deal with my emotions and understand whoever I am going to play, they will clearly play without pressure, which is expected. “They are probably going to play better against me, so I have to somehow control my nerves and try to stick to my game plan and hope I win.” Although she was keen not to take anything away from Muguruza’s impressive performance in Friday’s match, Kenin said she suffered from a groin problem. “It was totally painful,” she said. “It got a little bit better, but it wasn’t the best. “It’s better (now), which I don’t understand. Of course I’m not going to complain about that. I want it to be better for AO.” Kenin, who also reached the final of the French Open last year, thought the two-week quarantine in Melbourne prior to the tournament may have contributed to a flare-up of injuries during the warm-up events. “Obviously you can see that being in a room for two weeks, not playing, practicing, it’s not the same as clearly playing a game,” she added. “Obviously it’s different, but everyone will definitely be ready for the Australian Open. I feel like everyone is just hungry to play and finally get on the field.” Kenin plays wildcard Maddison Inglis in the opening round on Monday or Tuesday and said she was confident she still wouldn’t bear the weight of the Muguruza defeat. “I’m not going to go into the game thinking I lost. I’m just going into the game thinking I’ve played my best game, hopefully,” she said. “I said to my father this morning that I would rather lose to Garbine and win the Australian Open yesterday than lose the Australian Open and win.” (Editing by Peter Rutherford)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos