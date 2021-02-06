Sports
Start date for HS hockey, hoops: February 12th
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) –
Thousands of athletes, coaches and fans in Vermont received good news at the Governors press conference on Friday
State officials are announcing that high school basketball and hockey teams, along with youth sports such as indoor soccer and volleyball, can begin playing games this Friday, Feb. 12.
Many people in the state have waited weeks, if not months, to hear about it. Governor Scott admitted that the state has had one of the most cautious approaches to approving indoor sports in the country, but state officials say the data collected from when restricted practices were allowed to begin on Dec. 26, to full training sessions on Dec. 18. January, show that indoor youth sports have not contributed to the spread of the virus.
However, the officials also said that just as they tracked the data to get games started, they could end just as soon as the numbers change and it’s up to everyone to make sure that once games start they can continue.
The results we have achieved are far from guaranteed and reflect the hard work of many, said Julie Moore, the secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, who chairs the task force working towards the return of sports. In order for Vermont’s return to the game to remain successful, it is important that the collective commitment of players, coaches and parents to essential health and safety measures … mask … physical distance … and previous team-based social activities, remain steadfast.
So state officials have given the green light to start the high school hockey and basketball seasons, and that season will end with state championships.
State guidelines state that teams are not allowed to play more than two matches in a seven-day period, with three days between individual matches.
The Vermont Principals Association had already delayed the end of the winter season until the end of March, with the goal of hosting potential hockey and basketball state finals around the last weekend of the month. With a start date of February 12, that would allow eight to nine games before the start of the playoffs.
The VPA’s Bob Johnson says these are enough games to make up a viable regular season and allow for a traditional tournament format to crown state champions.
That’s exciting news for players who have been waiting for weeks and months, not knowing if they could play this winter. But right now, those players aren’t focused on a possible title down the line, they’re just excited to be back in the game in a week.
I was honestly quite emotional this morning because you know that being my senior year I didn’t think I would have games, said Megan Knudsen, senior captain of girls’ basketball from South Burlington. Basketball super important to me, so super happy, super excited. Really grateful that they got the chance to play.
I was pumped., Explained SBHS boys hockey junior Zach Erickson. I’ve been waiting for this, you know, since the summer. And I wasn’t sure if we were going to get games, but now I’m ready to go and hopefully we have a good season.
My teammates were like, Well, when are we going to play ?, looking to the upperclassmen for answers, said SBHS girls basketball junior captain Mercedes Rozzi. And not being able to give those answers is really frustrating and heartbreaking, because I want to play as much as they do. So I’m so glad I can finally have the conversation with my team to like: we get to play, were in the game now.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.
