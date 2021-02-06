Instant Rewind: Pacers 113, Pelicans 114

Instant rewind

It was another wild fight between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. However, the Blue & Gold just fell short and fell to the Pelicans 114-113.

Trailing 18 late in the third, Indiana used 10 three-pointers in the fourth quarter to make it a thrilling game. Indiana, however, would just fall short of his last possession. Trailing, Myles Turner attempted a lay-up on the right through traffic. Unfortunately, the ball fell just wide of the goal and into the arms of Steven Adams. Steven Adams got possession and called a time-out with 0.5 second to go, sealing the victory.

Six Indiana players finished in double digits. Justin Holiday finished as the Pacers’ top scorer with 22 points, including 21 from seven triples. Jeremy Lamb had 17 and six boards, and Doug McDermott followed with 14. The Pacers finished with 20 of 42 (47.6 percent) from outside the arc. But it just wasn’t enough.

The opening minutes of the game saw a back-and-forth affair with eight lead changes. Indiana found most of its attacking success through Lamb. After a rough two-point performance against the Bucks, “Fly Guy” accounted for eight of Indiana’s first 10 points of the game.

But New Orleans kept the pressure high, hitting the first eight of nine shots from the floor. At 6:21 AM, Brandon Ingram broke a 16-all tie with a three from the left corner to push the Pelicans forward for the first stoppage in the game.

From there, the Pelicans found greater success using their great men in the paint. With 4:00 to play, Zion Williamson used his frame and athleticism to spin around Justin Holiday and finish a lay-up from a mistake. Although he missed the free throw, he grabbed the long rebound and rode the left baseline. He pushed the Pelicans’ lead to 25-19 after a strong two-handed hit.

But Indiana remained tenacious and ended the quarter strong. The club tightened the defensive end and held on to New Orleans for a scoreless period of 2:38 on their way to a 26-25 lead with 1:23 to play. TJ McConnell’s patented turnaround jumper with 34.1 seconds to play had a 30-27 Pacers lead before the quarter ended.

A 13-4 Pelicans run with a few triples from NBA veteran JJ Redick pushed the visitors forward 40-34 with 9:20 left in the half. But the Pacers kept fighting.

Trailing 42-36, Domantas Sabonis completed a serious setback in traffic around Williamson to come within four of the lead. After Lamb blocked Redick’s jumper, McConnell drove the track and kicked the ball to a wide open Doug McDermott on the left baseline. McDermott drank the triple to narrow the deficit to 42-41 with 7:13 to play.

However, they failed to take charge. The pelicans used their length to damage the paint. A 13-5 run in New Orleans saw the visitors take a 55-46 lead with 2:34 left. All 13 points came from shots from within 14 feet or the charity stripe.

Indiana broke a 2:58 scoreless drought when Sabonis batted in a free throw at 1:26, but the attack remained relatively stagnant as the half ended. At the break they were behind 57-48.

Five quick Pacers points courtesy of Malcolm Brogdon and Lamb quickly cut the Pelicans’ lead to 57-53, just 1:08 in the third. However, New Orleans was able to extend the lead to double digits behind a 14-5 point. Brogdon’s step back jumper with 6:18 to play eventually stopped the run and cut the Pelicans’ lead to 71-60.

Despite the fact that he got quite a few open eyes, the Blue & Gold continued to fail on violation. A McDermott three from the top of the key cut the Pelicans’ lead to 76-63 at the 4:33 mark of the frame. But then they went scoreless for the next 2:14. Meanwhile, New Orleans extended its lead to 81-63.

But Indiana finally took their blow from the deep as time dragged on. The squad connected with 4-of-5 deep attempts to trim New Orleans, leading to a manageable 86-75 entering the final frame. The most impressive triple came from Goga Bitadze, whose buzzer-pounding shot bounced off the front edge and then high off the board before falling through the net.

Indiana continued to burn from outside the arc in the fourth. Back-to-back triples from Bitadze and Aaron Holiday cut the Pelicans’ lead to 89-83 with 9:39 to play. Later, threes from Justin Holiday and McConnell, followed by a reverse lay-up from Bitadze, narrowed the deficit to one possession, 94-91, with 7:14 to play.

After the Pelicans threatened to extend their lead for good, the Pacers kept firing from the depths. Trailing 101-96 with 5:17 remaining, Aaron Holiday made a deep shot from 32 feet, three points. On Pelicanen’s subsequent possession, his older brother Justin chose Ball’s pass. He then found a wide open McDermott on the right wing for the seventh series of the frame to give Indiana a 102-101 lead with 4:39 to go.

Indiana’s ninth 3-pointer of the frame, a McDermott snipe, denied Ball’s trey on the other end to tie things up at 110 with 1:54 to go.

Consecutive buckets of Adams and Ingram gave New Orleans a 114-110 lead with 42.6 seconds to go. However, the Pacers connected on their 10th 3-pointer of Turner’s fourth arc to pull the Pacers in with 39.1 taps left.

On Pelikanen’s subsequent possession, the defense forced a shot clock violation. It gave the attack 13.7 seconds for another shot at another unlikely win against New Orleans this season.

However, they would just fall short.

As time diminished, Turner drove onto the track hoping to find space. Turner gave the ball a chance through contact. But it clattered from the edge into Adams’s waiting arms. Adams secured the ball and called a time-out to seal the win.

Next one

The Pacers will present Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 1:00 PM ET.

Tickets

There is now a limited number of tickets on sale for all upcoming Pacers home games from January 24 through March 4. Health and Safety Guidelines for Single Game Tickets





