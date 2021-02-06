Sports
New Zealand cricket genius Bruce Taylor dies in hospital at the age of 77
Swashbuckling cricket all-rounder Bruce Taylor died Saturday morning at Hutt Hospital, aged 77.
Still the only cricket player to achieve the rare feat of a century and five wickets on test debut (against India at Kolkatas Eden Gardens in 1965), Tails suffered from ill health. In March 2016, a leg was amputated to combat gangrene.
They gave me a femoral bypass and there were no improvements. So the surgeon gave me the option: either lose your life with gangrene or we’ll cut it off. It wasn’t an easy decision, but I’m still here, Taylor said of surgery last year.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Saturday that the world-class all-rounder had passed away. The New Zealand Cricket Players Association, which oversees the Cricketers Trust, had helped with a mobility scooter and other support for him in his last years.
Taylor was not selected for the first test on his spectacular first tour to India. He arrived late the morning of the second test when Barry Sinclair became ill. Its debut was in front of a 30,000-strong crowd, cramming every vantage point.
In that cauldron, Taylor achieved his unparalleled achievement.
Scoring a century and taking five wickets in an innings has been achieved only 32 times in test cricket, and only once by a rookie: BR Taylor who hit 105 in 158 minutes and then strict 5-86 after having the new ball thrown.
Bert Sutcliffe didn’t score 151 as the pair added a memorable 163, leading the other to their respective milestones. Taylor, hitting No. 8, calmed down a bit, he recalled.
He [Sutcliffe] tried to keep me sober as I tended to go for the big one every now and then. He said for heaven’s sake don’t do that if you do it again. Sick .. And the next ball I hit in the stands. He said hmm, good advice.
Taylor was selected as batsman, but when India took over the watch the ball began to misbehave and the lively sailor, who would generate bounce and movement with his high arm movement, caused a bloodbath.
NZC said it was deeply saddened to hear of Taylor’s passing, describing him as a force of nature.
One of his other notable achievements came in 1969, against the power of the West Indies at Eden Park.
The West Indies led by the great Garry Sobers including Wes Hall, Lance Gibbs and a young Clive Lloyd were in town. That afternoon the news came around Auckland Taylor, who hit No. 8 again.
Taylor shot an 83-century ball and finished with 124, including five sixes. It was New Zealand’s fastest test century for 36 years, until Daniel Vettori got an 82-baller against Zimbabwe. Taylor’s knock is still seventh on the New Zealand all-time list.
It all happened so damn fast. I think I’ll have 50 in 30 minutes. I got the first three balls of Gibbs of Hall through the covers for four. I thought this is not bad. And I just kept going. It was the way I liked to play, when it went well I liked to stick with it.
It meant a lot, given the opposition. I went from 38 to 50 in two balls, I drove Sobers straight to the end of the grandstand twice in a row.
When I was at 99, I tried fiddling with a single and faced five balls and never got a bat. I thought this was not so much fun. I thought if it ran out it was gone, and it hit the middle and went for six, so that was my hundred.
The late JR Reid, who died in October 2020, was captain when 21-year-old Taylor, from Timaru, was selected for his first tour after just three first-class games.
Taylor drove to and from Christchurch to see a test against Pakistan, knowing the Indian tour crew would be named, but with no expectations.
I got together with some friends and had a few beers, decided to go home and was met by my mom at the corner of the house who said you are going to India.
I said you should be fucking kidding. That afternoon I was driven back to Christchurch to rest, the first time I met JR or Bert, who were my idols, and two weeks later I play on a team with them. It was quite memorable.
He later served as a national selector and helped select the 1992 World Cup side. Co-selector Ross Dykes died in November.
A book about Taylor will be released this year by author Bill Francis.
His story was both colorful and sad. He was in prison for a year in 1993-94 after receiving $ 368,000 from Dunedins John McGlashan College to fund a gambling habit while working at the school.
But cricket never turned his back on him. He was soon back in coaching and joined the Wellingtons jury in the early 2000s.
