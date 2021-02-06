Zillah graduate Brayden McCombs goes to Brazil to coach football team | Zillah

As a young soccer coach, Brayden McCombs understands how quickly one door can close, just when another opens. And, like a bolt from the blue, how a global pandemic could affect both.
Faced with such circumstances, Zillah’s graduate has learned that patience and ambition can go a long way, a thought he no doubt reflected upon when he arrived in Brazil on Friday.
“I am more blessed than I ever imagined,” he said earlier this week. “I was really excited about an opportunity to coach internationally last year and who would have thought that a pandemic would stop everything? But now I’m going to Brazil with an even better chance. It’s great and I’m so grateful.” “
McCombs was an assistant coach at Eastern Washington in 2018 and 2019, where he worked with running backs, but was also involved in recruitment and film breakdown. With a strong desire to travel abroad, he landed a job as an offensive coordinator in Australia last year, but that season was canceled due to the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Quickly, McCombs was hired to coach running backs at MidAmerica Nazarene University, an NAIA school in Kansas. The Pioneers played eight games in a shortened season from September to November.
“I missed the opportunity in Australia, but I still wanted that experience, so I kept looking for opportunities through contacts, such as in Germany and places where American football is popular,” he said. “I am 25 and have no children yet, it is a good time to travel. So I was delighted to see what is happening in Brazil.”
Brazil has the second highest NFL fan base outside of the United States (Mexico is No. 1) and has multiple leagues with many teams owned by football franchises. McCombs was hired by the Goinia Rednecks, a member of the BFA Superliga with 32 teams and considered South America’s best football league.
This will not only be a large geographic displacement. McCombs was hired to be the head coach / offensive coordinator and also take on many of the general manager’s duties.
“The football is huge there,” he said. “Football is of course the big thing, but football has really grown over the last 10 years. I will have a lot to do, that’s for sure. But to become a head coach this is going to be a great experience. I’ll be hopping a little early on the train. but I’m excited to see where I’m going. ”
Goinia, a city of 1.5 million inhabitants, located near the capital Brasilia and inland from Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, will play 12 league games in the first set for the last week of March. Everyone then takes a month break before the play-offs start. NCAA style rules are used and each team is allowed to have a roster of 70 players, only a small number of which can be American.
One of McCombs’ assistants was the head coach three years ago and he reached out to last year’s head coach, a Frenchman looking for the same international experience. He has already signed two colleagues to take the trip with him.
“I’m looking for guys who are passionate about playing and winning,” he said. “It’s a real mix of players that you make a selection with and there are certainly challenges. The biggest as a head coach is to keep everyone committed and motivated. Not everyone gets paid so it will take work to keep everyone aligned. “
The irony for McCombs is that his specialty in the position has become running. He was an all-SCAC offensive lineman for Zillah, who paved the way for Kurt Calhoun’s recording-setting seasons, and played collegiate at Santa Barbara City College and Kansas Wesleyan as a six-foot 270-pound grinder in the trenches.
“Yeah, that’s a bit strange how it worked. But the things you learn offensively as a lineman and run back are very similar,” he said. “I learned a lot from Kevin Maurice (EWU’s running backs coach) and I feel very comfortable with those players.”
McCombs, who has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and completed his master’s degree from MidAmerica Nazarene, is interested in more global coaching activities than this one.
“My goal is to be with Goinia for a few years and really help them set up a program,” he said. “They have a great love for football and take it seriously. I want to help them move that forward. After that I would like to watch the league in Germany and then go back to college coaching.”
Who knows how far it will go, but the adventure is certainly in full swing.
“I am just a kid from Zillah who had a dream when he was 18 years old and gave everything he had,” he said. “It has taken me all over the country and soon the world.”