Prep boys hockey: Spartans beat Blizzard in Spooner, their new home away from home

The idea was to create at least a semblance of a playoff atmosphere, but Kalin knew Wessman Arena won’t allow fans due to COVID-19 protocols, Superior Ice Arena has been booked, and the WIAA may be raising eyebrows playing Wisconsin games in Minnesota.

I immediately said Spooner, said Kalin.

Spooner would be the Spooner Civic Center, a place Kalin remembered from his days as coach of the Spartans in the 2000s. In 2005, when the facility was called the Northwest Sports Complex, the Spartans defeated New Richmond 5-1 for the section championship. on their way to their 12th state title, and in 2002, when it was still called the Badgerland Civic Center, they pasted Menomonie 7-0, qualifying for their 28th Wisconsin state tournament.

No wonder Kalin has such fond memories of the place.





Those teams had names like Mike Sislo, Brett Olson and Greg Aker.

Superiors Kell Piggot (10) beats Burnett goalkeeper Garrett Logan (32) for a goal in the second period of the Spartans’ victory in Spooner on Friday afternoon, February 5 (Jed Carlson / [email protected])



Fast forward to Friday, February 5, and the Spartans threw another shutout in Spooner, albeit under different circumstances when Superior, the number 2 seed in the section, opened the Wisconsin Division 2 playoffs with a 9-0 thumping of the seventh seeded FLGSW Burnett Blizzard.

The Spartans will now host third-seeded New Richmond, an 11-0 winner Friday over Medford, in the next round at 7:30 pm Tuesday, February 9, again in Spooner.

To be fair, we’ve talked about this within the section, about making this the section’s final location from now on, and that’s totally cool, Kalin said. I like to come down here. It’s a great atmosphere.

About 110 fans attended, with about 60 from Superior making the hour on US Highway 53 to attend a game that started surprisingly competitive, thanks to Blizzard freshman goalie Garrett Logan and his 52 saves.

Superior was only leading 1-0 when he entered the first break, despite beating the Blizzard 24-3. It stayed close for a while after that, as Logan conceded only one goal in the first 37 shots he encountered.

Was anyone expecting that?

Superiors Brodie Raygor (32) and Carter Pettit (17) hit Burnetts Trenton Johnson (4) against the boards in the second period of the Spartans’ victory in Spooner on Friday afternoon, Feb. 5 (Jed Carlson / [email protected])



No, I wasn’t, said superior junior forward Robert Powell, who, along with teammate Kell Piggott, led the way with two goals each. Their goalkeeper played really well, really.

After stopping all those shots, Logan allowed back-to-back shots to pass him, while Powell and Piggott scored 13 seconds midway through the second period and the defeat began. Senior goalkeeper Jamin Durfee only had to stop seven shots from the Blizzard (3-11) to record his fourth shutout of the season and third in the last four games for the Spartans (8-5).

Powell loved the experience of playing Spooner. It was only the second time this season that Superior played for all fans, the other time being Tuesday February 2 in Somerset to close the regular season.

It’s challenging to drive an hour to a home game, but otherwise it’s a really cool rink, Powell said. I’ve never played here in my life, but others (on the team) have it and they liked it.

Superior goalkeeper Jamin Durfee (30) stops a shot from Burnetts Dane Tollander (11) during the second period of the Spartans’ victory in Spooner on Friday afternoon, February 5 (Jed Carlson / [email protected])



The Spooner Civic Center is home to the Wisconsin Lumberjacks of the Superior International Junior Hockey League. It features seating to one side with windows that let in plenty of natural light, an upstairs hallway, a large center scoreboard and a spacious sound system. There is also a bar and beer garden for Lumberjacks games. Not too shabby.

I like it a lot. It’s a really cool rink, not just on the ice, just look around. It’s super cool, and my favorite part was finally people coming out to watch us.

It’s been a challenging year for sports directors around the country and worse when you’re in your freshman year as an AD like superiors Ella Olson.

This is crazy, Olson said, shaking his head. Every day is different, that’s for sure. Sometimes it changes during gameplay. You never know what it will look like, but the only positive thing I’ve told people I don’t know otherwise. You have to work hard to get it going because no one has any idea what’s going to happen next.

Hey, this is the year of COVID-19, when all this craziness is just normal, and as Northland AD’s have said over and over, you just have to roll with the punches.

Have a team, will travel even if you should be the home team.

I love it. It’s a great arena, Kalin said. It is awesome. I really appreciate Spooner coming up and helping us as we needed a place to stay.

FLGSW 0-0-00

Better 1-4-49

First Period 1. Lucas Williams (Ethan Welch, Carson Gotelaere), 12:13.

Second Period 2. Robert Powell (Kell Piggott), 9:27; 3. Piggott (Kaden Olson, Powell), 9:40; 4. Carter Pettit (Andrew Rude), 12:02; 5. Carter Kalin (Caden Lia, Tyler Friedrich), 13:38.

Third Period 6. Caden Lia (Tyler Friedrich), 1:58 (sh); 7. Powell (Piggott), 2:42; 8. Piggott (Trevor Durfee, Mason Stenberg), 8:14; 9. Mason Stenberg (Lia), 11am.

Stores Garrett Logan, FLGSW, 52; Jamin Durfee, S, 7.