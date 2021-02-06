Random musing – Latest Nigeria news, Nigerian newspapers, politics

By Ade Ojeikere

There has been nothing special to celebrate in the sport in Nigeria over the past week, other than rumors that the 20th National Sports Festival could be canceled despite several postponements in the past. Sports issues have been brought to court while the participants wait. Of course, the scheduled matches must continue, whether Nigeria is ready or not. Stories of the unexpected brought to the courts for justice dominated the media space with the athletes in limbo, wondering which of the warring factions to join. The athletes have lost ground in training hours to prepare for the big leagues because a few people want to exercise under selfish conditions, regardless of the negative consequences. Do we expect such “ vacation ” athletes to excel over those whose training schedules began eight or four years ago according to their country’s calendars for the Olympics, for example?

The draws from one of the Olympics events have thrown Nigeria against the United States and our coach says it is an opportunity to beat the US, but certainly not for us here. The law of averages makes it absolutely impossible for Nigeria to upset Americans during women’s basketball. In fact most of our players practice their trade in the US so they technically know them, some of them raised them as younger girls. Angry is achieved by serious nations. Sadly, the basketball federation in Nigeria is a hardworking body and could upset Americans knowing that sport is not rocket science. I wish the basketball federation had no problems. We are waiting.

D ‘Tigress coach Otis Hughley described the US and the number five in the world – France – as known enemies. We met the US and France at the last World Cup in Spain and faced the US again last year at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia, where we qualified for the Olympics.

Otis, who led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, setting an African record before winning the 2019 FIBA ​​Afrobasket Championship, noted that: We are aware of the threat these teams pose to us, including Japan which ranks 10th in FIBA. arrangement. We are going to prepare appropriately to ensure that when the time comes, we are ready.

Basketball is one of the top sports that the government has highlighted as a potential medal prospects in the Olympics. The choice of basketball was based on the sport’s continental and global rankings, not essentially the sport’s performance on the big stage, which is the exclusive privilege of countries such as America, where the game of dunking is almost a religion is. Nigeria’s qualification for the basketball events in both the men’s and women’s categories says a lot about the caliber of the players on both teams and the technical support they receive from their coaches. Should I emphasize the role of the basketball federation that has done its job of building on the capacity for the game, and letting the politicians who want to drag the game in the mud stumble into their mess.

The members of the incumbent basketball federation deserve all the applause they can get for the accomplishments achieved despite the toxic environment in which they have worked. If the athletic federation had focused on the growth of the game despite the internal bickering, they would have expected. Even if basketball doesn’t qualify for the medal podium at the Olympics, both teams have improved on their continental rankings, raising hope for business support at home. If the basketball federation continues with marketing, they would have a lot to show before seeking sponsors during their pitching sessions. The Nigerian Basketball Federation is said to be proud to show off their achievements using the images of games and competitions that the boys and girls of Nigeria won on the big stage.

Sponsors don’t waste their money on bodies that never do well. they always want to see value in their investments. Supporting a team (s) that are continental champions opens new horizons for them, especially when such sports are potential participants in the Olympics every four years. According to the world rating where the Olympics are judged, Nigeria has done very well by qualifying its two teams for the Olympics. Whatever the teams find at the multiple sporting event is for experience.

Kudos to the Secretary of Sport, Sunday Akin Dare, for the grown-up way he handled the bickering in basketball by giving the law its full steam. Dare’s neutral position created the favorable environment for the federation to do their job. The sports field was never short of sponsors until some administrators became inexplicable, organizing low-quality competitions, or failing to pay athletes participating in sports tournaments. Of course, no company will pitch its services or goods on corrupt platforms. The departure of these traditional sponsors created an era of trouble for the sport.

Table tennis, athletics and boxing were shaken in the past. New days beckon for boxing and table tennis, only if the authorities ensure that only credible people and skilled personnel are deployed to accelerate the changes. I strongly believe that the Secretary of Sport should use this interlude to headhunt future members of federations whose athletes can support medal prospects at major sporting events. In this way, those who were not chosen would feel challenged to do things differently to seek the desired recognition and support.

Don’t wake me up from this dream when it comes to Nigeria’s chances of winning a medal in basketball. No doubt our game has improved, but it’s not enough to stop the Americans in the dunking game. Most of our players play their profession in the NBA, but this makes the task of beating us easy for the Yankees. Admittedly, they know them, but when it comes down to it, the Nigerians would lack technique and tactics. These are the characteristics of champions that have developed over time.

However, the predicament of the Nigerian Athletics Federation is painful knowing what the country has achieved in previous competitions organized by the World Athletics, including the Olympics. Should I waste space hiring our athletes who have excelled in the world track and field competitions? The difference this time around is that we can’t point to 10 athletes (men and women) who can qualify for the finals of their events, something we did with a smile in the past. The Olympic Games in Japan for the Nigerian athletics teams look like a mirage. Others started their preparations four or eight years ago and are ready to take the winning points at the Olympics.

The following athletes will be able to reach the finals of their respective events at the Tokyo Olympics with the duo of sprint belt runner Tobi Amusan and long jumper Ese Brume best placed to make it to the podium.

But if Oduduru repeats the form that saw him run for 9.86 seconds in the (100m) and 19.73 seconds in the (200m) in one day to win the 2019 NCAA Championships sprint double, then he definitely MUST. count towards the podium.

Blessing Okagbare receives an invitation from Old Father Time and her desire to make money on the circuit for the Games will certainly influence her chances of qualifying for the 100m and / or 200m women’s final. Okagbare needs help. She needs to be educated in the traits that distinguish winners from losers. She needs a psychologist, a starter block expert, a career counselor, and a great sprint to repeatedly walk her through the basics of winning the sprints.

Below is the list of the prospects for medals for Nigeria in the Olympics.

GENTLEMEN

….

-Divine Oduduru (100 / 200m)

-Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot put – 8th in the final at the 2019 World Championship)

-Raymond Ekevwo (100m-2019 African Games 100m champion)

-4x100m (Oduduru, Ekevwo, criticize the check, Enoch Adegoke)

WOMEN

……

Blessing Okagbare (100 / 200m)

-Tobi Amusan (100m hurdles finalist at the 2019 World Championships)

-Ese Brume (Long Jump Bronze Medalist at the 2019 World Championship)

-Favour Ofili (400m semi-finalist in the World Championship 2019 -4x400m

Unfortunately, the major gatherings designed to keep athletes in shape worldwide have been canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, making it very difficult to assess the fitness of our athletes. Unfortunately, the local federation has become entangled in crises that have taken their toll on the athletes. Unlike other climates where the schedules for the athletes of their Olympics began long after the Rio Olympics. Others already eight years ago and clearly show how prepared they are.

The grassroots sports industry is still at the mundane level in terms of facilities and the resources to thrive. The National Sports Councils only exist in the building in the capital, while their local government offices are more or less cracked mud buildings that house reptiles, rodents and other dangerous objects. Only a few states, such as Lagos, Delta, Cross River, and Rivers, have programs that involve youth at the grassroots through sports. Other states recognize sport as a means of mobilizing the masses when their governors decide to mimic one of their counterparts by identifying with short races once a month. Otherwise, these governors only remember sports at Exco meetings, especially when a major event, such as the National Sports Festival, beckons.