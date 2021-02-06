No. 3 Womens Tennis beats No. 13 Northwestern, 4-1





STILLWATER, Okay. The No. 3 University of Texas Women’s Tennis team recorded an impressive 4-1 victory against No. 13 Northwestern in the Quarter Finals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the Greenwood Tennis Center. With the win, the Longhorns (6-0) advance to No. 2 UCLA in the semifinals of the prestigious tournament on Saturday, February 6 at approximately 6:30 PM CT. Texas took a 1-0 lead by winning the doubles. The freshman duo of Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun raced to a 4-0 lead and finished a 6-3 victory on track 1 against the tandem of Clarissa Hand and Maria Shusharina. The No. 48 ranked couple Fernanda Labraña and Anna Turati broke a 4-4 tie and won the next two games to record a 6-4 win on court 2 over Christian Hand and Brian Crowley. Labraña and Turati improved to 6-0 in doubles this spring. The Longhorns increased their advantage to 3-0 with a pair of freshman straight-set wins Charlotte Chavatipon and Sun to play singles. No. 125th ranked Chavatipon claimed a 6-2, 6-3 victory on court 4 against Carolina Pozo. Tied at 2-2 in the second set, Chavatipon broke Pozo, then held her own serve to go up 4-2. After Pozo held the serve, Chavatipon did the same, then broke Pozo again to end the game. Chavatipon brought her singles record to a perfect 9-0 this year, including a 6-0 score in dual-match play. The No. 94-ranked Sun took a 7-5, 6-2 victory on court 3 against Crowley. Trailing 5-3 in her opening set, Sun held on to the service and then Crowley broke to tie the score at 5-5. Sun again held the service, breaking Crowley on a 2-point run to win the set, 7-5. Sun jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set and drove to a 6-2 win to improve to 6-0 in dual-match singles play this spring. Northwestern scored the lone run of the game when Clarissa Hand recorded a 6-2, 6-2 win against No. 5 Turati on runway 2. No. 66-ranked freshman Peyton Stearns secured the dual-match victory for the Longhorns with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory on court 1 over Maria Shusharina. In the second set tiebreaker, Stearns jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Shusharina answered by winning four consecutive points to tie the score at 4-4. Stearns responded by winning the next three points to end the win and improve to 4-0 in dual-match singles play this spring. Freshmen Malaika Rapolu was 7-5, 5-2 ahead of lane 5 over Christian Hand and was waiting to serve on match point when Stearns closed her win. # 3 Texas 4, # 13 Northwest 1 Singles Order of Arrival (4, 3, 2, 1) # 66 Peyton Stearns (UT) def. Maria Shusharina (NOW), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) Clarissa Hand (NU) def. # 5 Anna Turati (UT), 6-2, 6-2 # 94 Lulu Sun (UT) def. Briana Crowley (NU), 7-5, 6-2 # 125 Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) def. Carolina Pozo (NU), 6-2, 6-3 Malaika Rapolu (UT) vs. Christian Hand (NU), 7-5, 5-2, unfinished Fernanda Labraña (UT) vs. Hannah McColgan (NU), 6-7 (5-7), 3-4, unfinished Double Order of Arrival (1,2) Kylie Collins / Lulu Sun (UT) def. Clarissa Hand / Maria Shusharina (NU), 6-3 # 48 Fernanda Labraña / Anna Turati (UT) def. Christian Hand / Briana Crowley, 6-4 Marta Perez Mur / Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) vs. Hannah McColgan / Carolina Pozo, 5-5, unfinished







