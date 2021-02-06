Sports
Girls Hockey Roundup: Willmar’s attack erupts on Sartell
SARTELL The Willmar girls hockey team scored the best nine goals of the season in the win over Sartell / Sauk Rapids.
The Cardinals defeated the StormN Sabers, 9-5.
SSR and Willmar were tied 4-4 halfway through the second period. Willmar, ninth in the state in Class A, scored four of the next five goals.
They had no response for us offensively, said Willmar head coach Eric Setrum. The Olson-Garberding-Larson line had six goals and five or six assists, so they definitely hit all cylinders.
Willmar improved to 3-0 in the Central Lakes Conference with the win in Bernicks Arena. It was SSR’s first defeat of the season. The StormN Sabers are 1-1-1. River Lakes is 4-0-1 in the CLC.
Willmars’ next scheduled game is Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Hutchinson.
Willmar (5-2-0) 4 2 3 9
SSR (3-1-1) 2 2 1 5
FIRST PERIOD (1) W: Madison Garberding (Avery Quinn, Makenna Larson) 1:03 (2) W: Sophia Quinn (Nina Dawson, Jaidon Bredesen) 3:27 (3) SSR: Lauren Wensel (unassisted) 5:35 (4 ) Q: Bailey Olson (unassisted) 7:35 (5) SSR: Taylor Scepaniak (unassisted) 8:10 (6) W: Garberding (Olson, Ashley Larson) 10:44.
SECOND PERIOD (7) SSR: Kelly Carriere (Wensel, Morgan Cromwell) 1:42 (pp) (8) SSR: Sadie Herdina (Brayley Vandenberg) 4:10 (9) W: Olson (Chloe Lownsbury) 6:42 (10) Garberding (Olson) 15:13.
THIRD PERIOD (11) SSR: Wensel (Carriere, Erika Johnson) 1:29 (12) W: Olson (A. Larson) 2:28 (13) W: Lownsbury (Tanna Christensen) 9:05 (pp) (14) Kessa Mara (Olson, Garberding) 9:48.
GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Willmar: Halle Mortensen 31/36 Sartell / Sauk Rapids: Morgan Dorn 24/33
Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato rallied for two goals from the third period to beat Delano / Rockford in a Wright County Conference match at the Litchfield Civic Arena.
Delano / Rockford scored the first two goals of the games, starting with Kali Schmidts at 2:21 of the first period. Kendall Hassler followed with a goal at 9.26.
Litch / DC replied with a goal from Ella Hansen at 12:18 pm and got assists from Lauren Block and Grace Braaten.
Delano / Rockford kept a 2-1 lead until 1:18 of the third period. Cassy Justison scored on the power play and got assists from Kristin Foley and Emma DeWolf.
Kortney Mielke scored the game winner for the Dragons at 9:46 a.m. Braaten picked up another assist.
Litch / DC will play against River Lakes in Richmond on Tuesday at 7:15 PM.
Delano / Rockford (4-4-0) 2 0 0 2
Litchfield / DC (3-2-0) 1 0 2 3
FIRST PERIOD (1) D / R: Kali Schmidt (Kayleigh Olson, Ava Reierson) 2:21 (2) D / R: Kendall Hassler (Sydney Stansberry) 9:26 (3) L / DC: Ella Hansen (Lauren Block, Grace Braaten) )) 12:18.
SECOND PERIOD No score. :
THIRD PERIOD (4) L / DC: Cassy Justison (Kristin Foley, Emma DeWolf) 1:18 (pp) (5) L / DC: Kourtney Mielke (Braaten) 9:46.
GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Delano / Rockford: Kayla Simonson 24/27 Litchfield / DC: Avery Stilwell 32/34
