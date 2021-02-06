Lothian Plays Cross-Court – JTTA President Agrees to Smooth Power Transfers for Incoming Governance | Sport

Outgoing president of the Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA), Godfrey Lothian, says he is leaving behind what he describes as a solid foundation on which Andrew Lue and his administration can build. Lothian, who has led table tennis for the past seven years, … To fully access this article, please log in or register today

Outgoing president of the Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA), Godfrey Lothian, says he is leaving behind what he describes as a solid foundation on which Andrew Lue and his administration can build.

Lothian, who has led table tennis for the past seven years, will not be considered for the election of current officials at the annual general meeting of the associations (AGM) at the National Arena. This is because the court on Thursday blocked an order from camp Lothians to stop the AGM.

The Lothians team had organized its own special general meeting (SGM) and set a different time and date for an AGM. But Lues camp is said to have used the JTTA general secretary, Ann-Marie Burton-Clue, to organize its SGM, despite Lothians’ claim that Burton-Clue had turned responsibility over to Deputy Secretary General Francena Pryce.

The ruling also ends the two-year conflict for the association’s leadership, after the court overturned the last elections in 2019 due to discrepancies in the polls.

But Lothian, who was gracious in accepting the court’s decision, said his administration is leaving after laying a solid foundation on which to develop the Lues team.



Table tennis is a long way off, Lothian said The Gleaner. We now have the most coaches in the Caribbean. We had two of the greatest coaching instructors in the world here in Richard McAfee and Christian Lilleroos.

We have numerous table tennis boards spread across the country. We have an office in the National Arena. We started with the elementary school league and the National Premier League.

So I think we did a lot. Absolutely, I think we’re leaving a good foundation. But now we just have to move on.

Lothian, who has served three terms in office, said he will ensure the transfer of power goes smoothly.

The court did not rule the way we wanted, he said. It’s been a long and hard road with different things happening, legal battle and the like. Therefore, we have come to the conclusion that it is best in the interest of our players, members and supporters to keep Mr Lue and his team moving forward at this point.

We don’t want to be seen as an impediment to development, so we wish Mr Lue and this team all the best and will make sure the transition is smooth so that table tennis can continue.

The Lues team will be the only ones to contest the position today, and with the win almost certainly, they are already looking at their next move.

Lue said it will take a lot of hard work to get table tennis to a satisfactory level, but he says he believes they have the people to get the job done.

I want the JTTA to be a model sports organization for the others in Jamaica in terms of transparency, accountability and governance, and I think we have the talent, energy and will to get the job done, Lue said.

He said his team is already holding its first council meeting shortly after the AGM, and one of the priorities will be to fix the fences with Lothian supporters.

Once the executive council is elected, we will contact all affiliates as a matter of priority to let them know that we are a council for everyone, he said.

Any resources available to us will also be available to all clubs as long as they have their houses in order.

So it’s just to talk to them, find out what their goals are, and see how we can provide the means to get them where they want to go.

