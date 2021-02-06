Sports
Lothian Plays Cross-Court – JTTA President Agrees to Smooth Power Transfers for Incoming Governance | Sport
Outgoing president of the Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA), Godfrey Lothian, says he is leaving behind what he describes as a solid foundation on which Andrew Lue and his administration can build. Lothian, who has led table tennis for the past seven years, …
To fully access this article, please log in or register today
Outgoing president of the Jamaica Table Tennis Association (JTTA), Godfrey Lothian, says he is leaving behind what he describes as a solid foundation on which Andrew Lue and his administration can build.
Lothian, who has led table tennis for the past seven years, will not be considered for the election of current officials at the annual general meeting of the associations (AGM) at the National Arena. This is because the court on Thursday blocked an order from camp Lothians to stop the AGM.
The Lothians team had organized its own special general meeting (SGM) and set a different time and date for an AGM. But Lues camp is said to have used the JTTA general secretary, Ann-Marie Burton-Clue, to organize its SGM, despite Lothians’ claim that Burton-Clue had turned responsibility over to Deputy Secretary General Francena Pryce.
The ruling also ends the two-year conflict for the association’s leadership, after the court overturned the last elections in 2019 due to discrepancies in the polls.
But Lothian, who was gracious in accepting the court’s decision, said his administration is leaving after laying a solid foundation on which to develop the Lues team.
A LOT OF WAY
Table tennis is a long way off, Lothian said The Gleaner. We now have the most coaches in the Caribbean. We had two of the greatest coaching instructors in the world here in Richard McAfee and Christian Lilleroos.
We have numerous table tennis boards spread across the country. We have an office in the National Arena. We started with the elementary school league and the National Premier League.
So I think we did a lot. Absolutely, I think we’re leaving a good foundation. But now we just have to move on.
Lothian, who has served three terms in office, said he will ensure the transfer of power goes smoothly.
The court did not rule the way we wanted, he said. It’s been a long and hard road with different things happening, legal battle and the like. Therefore, we have come to the conclusion that it is best in the interest of our players, members and supporters to keep Mr Lue and his team moving forward at this point.
We don’t want to be seen as an impediment to development, so we wish Mr Lue and this team all the best and will make sure the transition is smooth so that table tennis can continue.
The Lues team will be the only ones to contest the position today, and with the win almost certainly, they are already looking at their next move.
Lue said it will take a lot of hard work to get table tennis to a satisfactory level, but he says he believes they have the people to get the job done.
I want the JTTA to be a model sports organization for the others in Jamaica in terms of transparency, accountability and governance, and I think we have the talent, energy and will to get the job done, Lue said.
He said his team is already holding its first council meeting shortly after the AGM, and one of the priorities will be to fix the fences with Lothian supporters.
Once the executive council is elected, we will contact all affiliates as a matter of priority to let them know that we are a council for everyone, he said.
Any resources available to us will also be available to all clubs as long as they have their houses in order.
So it’s just to talk to them, find out what their goals are, and see how we can provide the means to get them where they want to go.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]