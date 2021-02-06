Cricket 2021: winners of the Australian Cricket Awards, Allan Border Medal, Belinda Clark Award, announcements, list





Australian Crickets night of nights is a bit different again due to the unprecedented times, but CA will still unveil the deserving Australian Cricket Awards winners for 2021. The announcements will take place in the build-up to the BBL10 final between the Sydney Sixers and the Perth Scorchers at the SCG on Saturday night from 7pm AEDT. Cricket Australia will nominate the Womens T20 Player of the Year, Mens ODI Player of the Year, Mens T20 Player of the Year, Mens Test Player of the Year, Community Impact Award, Belinda Clark Award and Allan Border Medalist for 2021. Watch every test, T20 and ODI of the English Tour of India Live & Ad-Break for free while playing with Fox Sports on Kayo. New to Kayo? Download your free trial now and start streaming right away > LIVE: All eyes are on the sky with BBL’s biggest rivalry ready to take it up a notch Scorchers beat Heat, book final berth 2:19 2021 WINNERS OF THE AUSTRALIAN CRICKET AWARDS Allan Border Medal TBC Belinda Clark Award TBC Human Test Player of the Year TBC Human ODI Player of the Year TBC Women’s T20 Player of the Year Beth Mooney T20I Player of the Year, TBC for men Community Impact Award TBC Domestic Player of the Year, Shaun Marsh Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year Will Sutherland Domestic Player of the Year for Ladies Elyse Vilanni Betty Wilson Young cricketer of the year Hannah Darlington Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Johnny Mullagh, Merv Hughes and Lisa Sthalekar Get all the latest cricket news, highlights and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now !!! CLICK HERE IF YOU CANNOT SEE THE BLOG ABOVE

