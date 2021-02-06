Covid-19: Sussex Crisis Fund raises EUR 2.8 million – but more is needed in the coming months





WEEKS after the coronavirus pandemic began to spread here in Sussex, Argus readers came in to help the most vulnerable through an emergency call.

The Sussex Crisis Fund was launched by the Sussex Community Foundation on March 20, 2020, days before the first national lockdown began.

The Argus Appeal and American Express each contributed £ 50,000 to kick-start the fundraising and within just three weeks more than half a million pounds had been raised. The Argus helped promote its appeal, and donations quickly poured in. By mid-May the fund had reached £ 1.5 million and by August it had reached £ 2 million. The fund has now raised an incredible £ 2.8 million to support people affected by the pandemic across the country, with a total of 639 grants. Caroline Henderson and volunteer Anna Schwartz cook meals for delivery to Food and Friendship in Hove Food and Friendship in Hove was one of the first charities to receive a grant. The charity, which normally offers a twice-weekly lunch club for the elderly at Hove Methodist Church, began delivering free hot meals to isolated and vulnerable people in the city. As it adapted to become a delivery service and lost revenue to provide free meals on wheels, the £ 5,000 grant took “an enormous burden” off coordinator Caroline Henderson, who said: “The crisis fund is so brilliant – I can’t tell you how much. The money was in our account within a week. ” Grants were also paid to the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership and the community cafe The Bevy, who also worked hard to deliver food to people in self-isolation. Community groups and charities were forced to adapt quickly to support those in need, including those who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. Brighton Table Tennis Club set up a food hub in April and began distributing food parcels from the Upper Bedford Street car park in Kemp Town, while also using the minivan to deliver food and prepared meals. Money was distributed to a wide variety of groups offering all kinds of support to people during lockdown, including domestic violence charities such as Rise and Time To Talk Befriending, which tackles chronic loneliness in the elderly in Brighton and Hove and Worthing. Many charities have also taken advantage of thousands of pounds in grants to purchase IT equipment and put their services online. Jasper, 7, does online physiotherapy session after Neurokinex received £ 5k grant from crisis fund Neurokinex, which supports people of all ages with neurological disorders and paralysis, had to close its gym in Crawley when the pandemic hit. A grant of £ 5,000 allowed it to launch virtual physical therapy sessions for vulnerable people. Seven-year-old Jasper Thornton-Jones, who suffered a stroke in his spinal cord at a young age, took advantage of the sessions. His mother and director of fundraising at Neurokinex Kate said the money was very important to provide the virtual sessions to prevent people with secondary problems from going to the hospital. Shelley Bennett, a trustee at Pelican Parcels, a charity that distributes essential goods to low-income families, said a grant from the crisis fund was “crucial” in expanding its services. The charity was able to send items such as cots, buggies and diapers to those in need, as well as send supplies to food banks. Pelican Parcels volunteers Janet McCord, Lynn Woodard and Immi White Sussex Community Foundation chief executive Kevin Richmond said the fund is still open to donations, and the organization is now exploring how best to help charities in the coming months. He said, “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated their money or time over the past year, and a huge thank you to the charities that have been so innovative in the way they responded to operate in a very different way.” “Somehow we have to do it again and find a way to keep supporting these charities because we still need them. “There is really a lot of need for it and in some ways it feels worse now than the first lockdown because it has been going on for so long. Employees and volunteers are exhausted for working hard. Charities say they are now seeing people who have never been in financial trouble before needing to get debt advice and visit food banks, when the people who were already in need need it even more. “It’s quite a grim message.” Visit to donate totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/sussexcrisisfund. We need you to support our fantastic team of local journalists. You can subscribe to The Argus online Premium subscription to see more news from your region every month for an introductory price of £ 2 for two months. That way, you support community journalism, get unlimited access to ad lights, and take advantage of a variety of reader rewards and discounts. Use this hyperlink: https://www.theargus.co.uk/subscribe/







