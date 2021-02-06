Smith, Mooney win the highest Aust cricket prizes

Steve Smith was surprised to learn that he spanked Pat Cummins in the Allan Border medal vote on Saturday when Beth Mooney’s brilliant Twenty20 World Cup was recognized with the Belinda Clark award.

Smith and Mooney were the big winners on a socially distant night of nights for Cricket Australia.

Smith’s dominant ODI series against India, scoring a few centuries from 62 balls, helped him join David Warner as a three-time Allan Border medal winner.

Smith received 126 votes and finished above Cummins (117) and skipper Aaron Finch (97) on the scoreboard.

It came a year after Warner topped the count and then swallowed his tears as he thanked the family for their support in the aftermath of the Cape Town cheating scandal.

There was no red carpet and little formalities on Saturday, when Smith learned of his honor in the morning before he was officially revealed as the winner during the pre-game broadcast of the Big Bash League final.

“It was given to me by Tim Cruickshank of the ACA (players union), he brought it from Melbourne,” Smith told reporters.

“I didn’t expect it. I thought Marnus (Labuschagne) or Pat Cummins were probably the front runners because they both had exceptional years.

“I didn’t pay like I had the biggest test summer, which … (is the format that) has the most votes.

“Obviously it’s a great sensation … really honored to have won my third.”

Four-time winners Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke are the only players to have won the Allan Border Medal, introduced in 2000, more than Smith or Warner.

Mooney, the world’s top ranked Twenty20 batter, scored a record 259 runs at 64.75 and was named Player of the Tournament in Australia’s T20 World Cup triumph.

The 27-year-old now stands formally alongside Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy – who topped the leaderboard in the previous seven Belinda Clark awards – as a true superstar.

Mooney got 60 votes against Lanning (58) and Georgia Wareham (50).

“We certainly have some players on the Australian side at this point who will be long remembered as the best we’ve ever produced,” said Mooney.

“To play alongside them, let alone stand next to them on a roll of honor (after) winning this award, is quite surreal.

“It is named after Belinda Clark, who is an absolute pioneer of our game and women’s sports in this country, so I think it will take a while to sink in.

“It is certainly something that I will not take for granted … I am very grateful.”

Mooney also took home the Women’s T20 Player of the Year, while Rachael Haynes was named ODI Player of the Year.

Smith (ODI Player of the Year), Cummins (Test Player of the Year) and Ashton Agar (T20 Player of the Year) collected the other men’s gongs, while Josh Lalor won the Community Impact Award for his part in the Reflect Forward campaign .