Sports
Optimism for prepared football to get started
Progress leads to optimism.
After two days of discussions with Gov. Gavin Newsoms staff, Torrey Pines High football coach Ron Gladnick is hopeful that a return to play is not far off.
We’ve moved from trying to convince them we should play, to working with them to find a solution, said Gladnick, the head of the Golden State Football Coaches Community.
Were not finished talking yet but were encouraged as a change of course has taken place.
Gladnick, along with San Mateo Serra coach Patrick Walsh, De La Salles Justin Alumbaugh, and CIF State Executive Director Ron Nocetti, met twice this week with California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. agent Doug Hendrickson, a friend of Gov. Newsoms.
And more meetings are scheduled for next week.
It was tremendous to have Ron Nocetti with us, Gladnick said. He helped them understand the urgency of a decision, not just for football, but for all athletes.
We have to make a decision because we have to figure out schematics and field usage. It’s not all about football as we need the return of all sports, and that will take some planning as we share field space.
Gladnick said it was Gov. Newsoms office has received the Return to Play CA statistics from 10 states that have ended a football season, along with recent guidelines from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).
Hundreds of Return to Play CA rallies in the state two weeks ago caught the attention of decision makers.
The governor’s office is now more comfortable with us, Gladnick said. They are well aware that tens of thousands of athletes and coaches leave the state for competitions every weekend. And those players and coaches don’t wear masks, social distancing or following and rules.
We told them that if the kids go back to play, if the kids know their sport is starting, those kids would in no way break a rule or expose themselves to the coronavirus. We as coaches will not let that happen.
Talked about 800,000 children in all sports in the state.
Gladnick said Government Newsom was not at any of the meetings, but Gladnick is confident the message will get back to him.
I’m 100 percent sure the governor wants us to play again, Gladnick said. That’s why we were on a different level of commitment. He knows there is a lot of support.
There are more meetings next week, but the clock is ticking when a football season comes.
Gladnick said the hope is that state-wide football teams will practice by March 1. That would give teams a five to eight game season.
As the state mandates CIF for 90 days between seasons and everyone wants training for the 2021 season to begin on July 30 as scheduled, this football season should end on April 17.
The longer we go into spring, the more we run into problems with facilities and field spaces, Gladnick said.
And you want the kids to be free to play a different sport if they want to. No one gets a full season, but we tried to bring a little joy to the kids.
There will certainly be many compromises, but we have moved from information meeting meetings to positive solution meetings.
