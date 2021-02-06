February 6 On this day in Cambridgeshire history

Every day, Mike Petty and I browse the Cambridge News archives and tell some of the stories that occurred on this day in history.

Rust problems in the driest place in the country

1974

Cars at Stretham.

Car owners living in Stretham face greater rust problems than car owners elsewhere in the country.

The AA, which has conducted an extensive study of vehicle corrosion, reports that a car used in an arid part of the country will rust faster.

Stretham is said to be the driest place in the country. On this basis, cars there have a limited life.

Due to a lack of rain, they do not benefit from the abrasive effect that removes mud with salt and acid deposits from the roads.

Read Mike Petty’s Scrapbook from Cambridgeshire to search for other stories.

Undergrad runs into a friend at the train station

1961

The car at the station.

Rail passengers narrowly escaped when a car passed straight through the booking hall of Cambridge station and came to a stop with the front wheels on the platform.

Ticket collector, Mr. W. Franklin, was standing in his booth by the barrier at the time and was taken to hospital in shock.

A student who had driven off the train to a friend did not turn around in front of the booking hall and burst through the right door, smashing the sign and barrier before coming to a stop.

It has been 12 years since a similar accident with a taxi driver occurred at the station.

Take a trip down Memory Lane to search, share and color photos.

A bomber where the bakehouse used to be

[1945[1945

Late Saturday night, a returning bomber shot past his airfield and landed in a village in Cambridgeshire.

It came to rest against two houses, one partially damaged and the other badly damaged.

The occupant of a house, Mr John Bellaire, was in a room when he heard a crash and when he walked to the door, he found that his bakehouse had been completely demolished and that a plane was in place.

A wheel from the plane had hit the house next door, partially demolishing the building.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Murfitt thought it was a mess. There were no civilian casualties, but the aircraft crew were injured.

Demolishing properties would improve visibility

1936

Upper corner, Haddenham.

The demolition of property in the top corner, Haddenham, would improve the visibility of traffic from Wilburton to Sutton, but a more extensive improvement could be made if the adjacent Hop Row bakery shop could be acquired.

Councilors recommended acquiring and demolishing it and putting back the existing curb and footpath line two and a half meters.

Follow James Milner Twitter to receive an update every day of the year.

Should seeders sell certain insecticides?

1925

The Cambridge Council considered the application by Mr. J. Sanders of Petty Cury, seed man, for a license to sell certain toxic weed killers, vaporizers and insecticides.

It was said that they should not allow seedmen to sell these substances, because people could buy poison to kill their wives. (Laughter).

It didn’t bode well to buy them from a drug store unless he had expert gardening knowledge, while a seed man could advise on the best use in the garden.

The permit has been granted.

Militant suffragists tar boys with good character

1914

Land beach in 1934.

The bad example of the militant suffragists incites young villagers to cheat.

Voices for women decorate the rail of a bridge on the road to Milton. Now, black blobs on Landbeach suggest that supporters of the feminist cause had visited.

Great annoyance was caused by tar greasing gates and walls. The iron gates leading to the graveyard are quite smudged and users of the village pump, when they grabbed the handle, found it black and sticky.

But the acts can be traced back to two guys with a rather good character.

Join Fenland History on Facebook to share your photos and information.

Cambridge begins a fondness for ping pong

1902

Table tennis at the Corn Exchange in 1956.

Cambridge keeps up with the times in at least one thing. She loves ping pong, or to call it table tennis by its more worthy name.

For a long time, the ping of the racket could be heard from the houses of the modern era.

By Christmas time, ping pong parties had become quite common, ping pong clubs were established and now Cambridge has been brought in line with the metropolis by hosting a tournament.

It was to be held in the Conservative club, but due to the high attendance, it was decided to transfer the activities to the Corn Exchange.

The only table reserved for ladies was always an attraction. The female competitors, usually in smart costumes, played a milder game, although there were some who would have made the male sex jump.