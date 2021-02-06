Sports
How to watch the NFL Honors 2021 (2/6/21): TV channel, time, live stream, candidates, more info
When are the 2021 NFL Awards? Who are the likely candidates this year?
The 10th edition of the NFL Honors will recognize the best players, rookies and coaches of the 2020 NFL season. It will be broadcast live on Saturday, February 6 (2/6/2021), just before the Super Bowl on Sunday. The coveted MVP Award and the new Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced at the show.
Most awards, including Most Valuable Player, are awarded by the Associated Press based on votes from a panel of sports writers at the end of the regular NFL season. Other awards include the NFL Man of the Year, Salute to Service Award and Art Rooney Award for Sportsmanship.
What time are the 2021 NFL Awards?
The show will air at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 6, 2021.
What TV channel is it NFL Awards On?
The NFL Honors are broadcast on CBS.
Where can I live stream the NFL Honors online?
You can watch the full 2021 NFL Honors atfuboTV, CBS All Access and Hulu + Live TV, all of which come with a 7-day free trial. These apps are available atAmazon Fire,AppleandAndroiddevices,Apple TV,Chromecast,Play station,Year,Xboxand more.
Viewers with a cable subscription can also log in CBS All Access with a cable provider to watch the award ceremony live for free.
Who organizes the NFL Honors?
Steve Harvey will host the two-hour show.
Who are the best candidates for MVP and other awards?
Here are some of the most likely candidates for the awards, according to NFL.coms analysis. Other players, not listed below, can still surprise you with an upset win.
Most valuable player
- Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback, Green Bay Packers
- Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
- Derrick Henry, Running Back, Tennessee Titans
- Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills
Offensive Player of the Year
- Derrick Henry, Running Back, Tennessee Titans
- Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback, Green Bay Packers
- Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills
- Alvin Kamara, Running Back, New Orleans Saints
- Travis Kelce, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs
- Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
- Dalvin Cook, Running back, Minnesota Vikings
Defensive Player of the Year
- Aaron Donald, Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Rams
- TJ Watt, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Xavien Howard, Cornerback, Miami Dolphins
Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Justin Herbert, Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers
- Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings
- Jonathan Taylor, Running Back, Indianapolis Colts
- Tristan Wirfs, Offensive Tackle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Chase Young, Defensive End, Washington Football Team
- Jeremy Chinn, Security, Carolina Panthers
- LJarius Sneed, Cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs
- Antoine Winfield Jr., Security, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Julian Blackmon, Security, Indianapolis Colts
Comeback Player of the Year
- Alex Smith, Quarterback, Washington Football Team
- Garett Bolles, Offensive Tackle, Denver Broncos
- Trent Williams, Offensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers
- Jason Verrett, Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers
Coach of the year
- Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
- Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills
- Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins
- Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Ron Rivera, Washington Football Team
Who Performs in the NFL Honors?
Green Day will perform for the NFL Honors awards this year, said Rolling stone.
FuboTV is a sports-focused, over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers over 100 live streaming channels such as NFL Network, NBA TV, PAC 12 Networks and beyond news, entertainment and local channels. It also offers DVR storage space and is designed for people who want to cut the cord, but still don't want to miss their favorite sporting events.
It also has its own fubo Sports Network, with original programming and exclusive live sporting events.
FuboTVis accessible atAmazon Fire,Apple,Android,Chromecast,YearandApple TV.
The service is available in different pricing structures. The cheapest option is the family package for $ 64.99 and includes 120 channels, 250 hours of DVR space and can be used on three screens simultaneously.
Thefubo Elite packagecosts $ 79.99 per month and offers over 170 channels including Showtime channels, additional sports channels, and additional news and entertainment channels.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
