Cricket: Root celebrates milestone with century as England punishes India





England’s Joe Root celebrated his 100th Test with an unbeaten 128 against India when he and opener Dom Sibley put the tourists in an impressive position in the opening game on Friday. The England captain had demanded a big total from his team in the first innings after choosing to hit at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. When they were in danger of wasting their strong start, Root teamed up with Sibley in a marathon 200 run stand to help England put down a strong 263-3 at stumps. Root’s unbeaten knock was riddled with 14 bounds and a six. Sibley made 87 before Jasprit Bumrah set him up with the last delivery of the day. “Really happy with the position we are in now,” Root told broadcasters after the opening day play.

“A bit of a shame to lose Dom there at the end of the day, but we’re just going to try to match that again tomorrow, taking advantage of a very strong first day.” Root won a major coin toss and unsurprisingly was chosen to hit, avoiding the potentially tricky task of hitting a crumbling wicket in the fourth innings. England got off to a steady start with a 63-run tie between Sibley and Rory Burns, but hesitated before the lunch break. Burns made 33 before attempting a reckless reverse sweep against Ravichandran Ashwin and offering Rishabh Pant a simple catch. Bumrah trapped Dan Lawrence lbw for a duck, but Root and Sibley denied India a wicket in the steady second session. Root survived an early run-out opportunity and the lack of carry in the wicket meant that a few edges were left behind the fielders behind the stumps. His fight against Ashwin is one of the sub-plots of the series of four tests and the England captain took a single from the spinner to hit his 20th hundred. Root jumped into the party as Indian counterpart Virat Kohli clapped. Root, who suffered from cramps towards the end, provided a template for playing spin bowling, using his feet, and playing the sweep shot regularly after his early warning to Ashwin. India, which played its first home series since the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, looked shoddy in the field with several misfields, while Pant dropped a low flyout to delay Burns early in his innings. They cast 11 no-balls, four of them by the left arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. Bumrah, who played his first home test, said there wasn’t much help from the field. “The ball got soft, the wicket was on the flatter side and the bounce was low – we had limited options,” he said on a video conference. “We put some pressure on, but gave away 20-25 extra runs in the last session. We will come back tomorrow and put them under pressure again.”









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos